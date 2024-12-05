Skillset #2 for A Brave New World: Know Your Bioregion

Inspired by the 1981 Bioregional Quiz developed

by Leonard Charles, Jim Dodge, Lynn Milliman and Victoria Stockley

1. From where you read this quiz, which way is north?

2. What primary geological event or process influenced the land where you live?

3. In 1800, what creatures roamed the land you live on now? What people inhabited it? What languages did they speak?

4. What time did the sun rise this morning? This evening, what time will it set?

5. How many days are there between full moons? When is the next new moon?

6. How long is a typical, healthy menstrual cycle? Name three bodily signs that a woman of childbearing age (who does not take the Pill or other hormone-emitting pharmaceuticals) can observe to determine when she is fertile and when she is infertile.

7.What is the Winter Solstice, and when is it? When is the Summer Solstice?

8. Including Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico and the lower 48, the U.S. has six main and 2267 smaller watersheds. Where are your main and small watersheds?

9. How much rain fell in your bioregion last year? (A bioregion is defined by a specific place's landforms, watersheds, soils, native plants, animals and other unique natural characteristics.)

10. Where does your bioregion's water go? To households, golf courses, soccer fields, data storage centers? To what industries?

