Six Ways to Create Jobs in the United States without Tariffs

Six Ways to Bring Manufacturing Back and Stop It From Leaving the Country without Imposing Tariffs

By Joel D. Joseph, Founder, Made in the USA Foundation and Chairman of the Foundation for 30 years.

During first term in office, President Trump lost U.S. manufacturing jobs. During his second term he lost even more manufacturing jobs due to tariffs and immigration raids on American factories. Outlined below is a roadmap to create jobs in the United States and stop them from leaving without imposing tariffs.

1. Require the Army and Navy PXs to Buy American

The easiest way to create jobs in the United States is to require Army and Navy PXs to buy American.. We the people currently own thousands of Army and Navy stores across the United States and around the world. Unfortunately, these stores buy and sell mostly imported products.

The President can require AAFES (Army & Air Force Exchange Service) and NEXCOM, (the Naval Exchange Service Command) to buy American. These stores, owned by the Department of War, now import billions of dollars-worth of clothing and other products. During President Trump's first term, I asked Peter Navarro, Trump's Made-in-the-USA czar, to do this. Navarro's reply was that he was unable to do so. This is Trump can create more than 100,000 manufacturing jobs in U.S.

Walmart creates thousands of manufacturing jobs by buying American-made products. For example, Walmart has worked with American Giant, a large T-shirt and sweatshirt manufacturer, to produce modestly-priced clothing for Walmart stores. If Walmart can do it, so can AAFES and NEXCOM.

The Navy Exchange Service Command reported annual sales of $2.3 billion in 2023 with a profit of $45 million. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service reported $8.5 billion in revenue for the fiscal year 2022.

2. Reduce Income Taxes for Domestic Manufacturers

If a company manufacturers 100 percent of its products in the USA, it should not have to pay a federal income tax. Very few companies do this as most products contain some foreign content. (That is why domestic manufacturers are hurt by tariffs.) We can implement a sliding tax scale for USA manufacturers, depending on how much of their products are made in the United States. If a company produces one-half of the cost of its goods in the United States, it would pay income tax at half the rate of other corporations. This would encourage companies to increase the domestic content of their products.

3. Modify the WARN Act to Require Closing Factories to Offer the Factory for Sale to Domestic Entities

The WARN Act (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1988) currently requires companies that plan to close factories to give notice. This federal law should be modified to require factories that plan to close to offer the factories for sale to their hometown or to their employees. The law should also provide funding for saving factories. Many factories close in this country without giving their workers and their hometowns the chance to buy the factory and keep it in in business.

4. Require All Advertising to Include Country-of-Origin Information

If all advertising, on the Internet, on television and radio and newspapers, required country-of-origin information, more concerned American consumers would make informed decisions to buy more American-made products. The Made-in-the-USA Foundation hired the HarrisPoll to determine if Americans preferred to buy American products. By a large margin, the survey showed that Americans are willing to pay more for a Made-in-the-USA label.

