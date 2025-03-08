 
Login/Register Login | Register
573 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 10 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/8/25

Six Triple Eight and Rosie the Riveter Belong on the Mall

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   2 comments

Elayne Clift
Message Elayne Clift
Become a Fan
  (15 fans)


We Can Do It%21 NARA 535413 - Restoration 2.
We Can Do It%21 NARA 535413 - Restoration 2.
(Image by (From Wikimedia) J. Howard Miller; Restored by Adam Cuerden, Author: J. Howard Miller; Restored by Adam Cuerden)   Details   Source   DMCA

In his final week in office, President Biden signed important legislation that would allow a monument dedicated to American women to be placed on the National Mall. It would honor women's suffragists who, after seventy years of trying, would finally be recognized for what they achieved in 1920 - the right to vote.

The Women's Suffrage National Monument was approved on the eve of Donald Trump's second term. Preceded by the Vietnam nurses 1993 monument it will be the Mall's first large scale monument dedicated to American women's history. The site has yet to be determined and there is no design yet or competition announcement for sculptors.

Given the current situation in Washington, where neither women nor art are respected, it will take time before the Suffragists are on the Mall and even more time for Rosie the Riveter or the 6888 to show up, but it's about time women representing their wartime labor is recognized in a place of memory and respect

We have Joe Neguse (D-CO) to thank for the Suffrage monument. He introduced legislation for it to be created in 2020 and his bill passed in the House. Unfortunately, it has remained stalled in the Senate until now.

Still, it's not too soon to start advocating for another group of women to be honored on the Mall. "Rosie the Riveter," representing women who labored in America's factories during World War II, deserve to be there too along with the all-women 6888 regiment. The Rosies filled critical wartime factories and the 6888 restored morale among exhausted soldiers who had waited for mail from home.

Some Rosies received a bit of recognition at the Capital last spring when they received Congressional Gold Medals for their efforts. But that's not a lasting memorial that everyone can see. As one of them, Mae Krier, said at the Capital, "Up until 1941 it was a man's world. They didn't know how capable us women were did they?"

Thanks to an endearing poster that has a woman in a bandana flexing her muscle we know about these women, but we have very little information about who they were and what they did unless you've seen the documentary about them. The reality is they were wives, mothers, daughters, and girlfriends whose men were fighting in the war. With little reservation they quickly became heads of households while learning demanding skills and holding down vital jobs in America's factories to help the war effort.

By 1943 "Rosie the Riveters" were known and respected, but few people realized that one out of five defense workers were women, or that the largest employers of women during WWII were airplane manufacturers, and companies like Chrysler, Goodyear, and Ford. Nor did they know just after the war that more women worked in the labor force than during the war.

More than 310,000 women worked in the U.S. aircraft industry in 1943, making up 65 percent of the industry's total workforce (compared to just 1 percent in the pre-war years). The munitions industry also heavily recruited women workers, as illustrated by the U.S. government's Rosie the Riveter propaganda campaign.

Sadly, when Johnny came marching home again, the Rosies, who'd been admired for their skills and work ethics when they were needed, found themselves being subject to propaganda via a slew of medial messages that tried to convince them that their real place was in the home as wives and mothers. They suffered mass layoffs as vets took their jobs, but some of them proudly expressed the pride they had taken in their work.

One of them was Arlene Crary who lived in Wisconsin but went to work for almost two years at a Boeing factory in Seattle where she was paid $1.48 an hour. Eva Chenevert lived in Detroit. A year after graduating high school she was hired by Chrysler to make skins for airplanes. She was faced with misogyny and racism as a Black woman. Still, these women and others like them soldiered on.

As the National Park Service points out, "Rosie's impact extended well beyond the war years. Her image became a rallying cry for the women's rights movements of the 1960s and 1970s, inspiring legislation like the Equal Pay Act of 1963 and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Today, Rosie continues to inspire advocacy for gender equality and representation in fields like science, technology, engineering, and mathematics ("STEM.")

Illustrator Norman Rockwell deserves our thanks for an early image of Rosie the Riveter that appeared on the cover of the Saturday Evening Post in the 1940s. Soon other images followed, including the iconic one we all know that appears on various items and shows up at women's marches.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Elayne Clift Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Elayne Clift is a writer,lecturer, workshop leader and activist. She is senior correspondent for Women's Feature Service, columnist for the Keene (NH) Sentinel and Brattleboro (VT) Commons and a contributor to various publications internationally. (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Women, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What Happens When "Jane" Comes Marching Home Again?

Taking Care of the Caregivers

Taking Stock of Election Shock

Is America Really as Safe a Place to Live as You Thought?

Orifice Politics; What the War on Women is Really About

Beauty and the Beast: The Ugly Attacks on Activist Women

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Mark Sashine

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 11, 2006), 57 fans, 273 articles, 28 quicklinks, 8798 comments, 341 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Apparently that did not help to raise up the generation of young people who now voted for Trump. Apparently it also did not help to raise a movement which would respond properly to anti-abortion laws. Women did not work with men. They also for some reason did not organize to switch the balance of power to honest people and to acknowledge that equality is not in being hired at the same rate but in not being fired indiscriminately

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 8, 2025 at 8:13:46 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 5, 2006), 82 fans, 968 articles, 2387 quicklinks, 7080 comments, 8 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Thanks for a great article, Elayne! Inspiring!

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 8, 2025 at 9:59:43 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend