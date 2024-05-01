Six Actions and Global uprising grows

"Silence in the face of Evil is itself evil" Dietrich Bonhoeffer, German anti-Nazi dissident (1906-1946)

Our murdered friend's relatives also murdered (by a Depraved apartheid colonial regime)

Action 1: The US House is likely to vote on the HR 6090 the Antisemitism Awareness Act this week. It would cement the "IHRA" depraed definition of antisemitism in the Department of Education. This law would silence criticism of Israel. Take action here

Action 2: EU citizens vote for Palestine

Action 3: Demand safe passage for flotilla

Action 4: Please see and disseminate

Action 5: Academics call on the CNRS - Higher education and research in Gaza destroyed. Please sign the petition below and forward...The petition is open to all in academia and is now in English.

Action 6: May 15 is Nakba Day commemoration. Join events in your community or plan one yourself. Here us an example British Palestine Committee Event, 15 May, 5.00 pm London time

Global uprising spreading on 200+ universities and beyond to stop the genocide (like 1968 but global and much larger) (paris) (Birzeit) (Columbia) (Cornell)

Why does the Christian West stay silent as Israel eliminates Christians in the Holy Land?

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

