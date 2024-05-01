 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/1/24

Six Actions and Global uprising grows

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus



"Silence in the face of Evil is itself evil" Dietrich Bonhoeffer, German anti-Nazi dissident (1906-1946)

Selected interviews and more highlighting our work and tour (now in Australia) and updates of public events will be posted at bottom of this blog

Our murdered friend's relatives also murdered (by a Depraved apartheid colonial regime)

Action 1: The US House is likely to vote on the HR 6090 the Antisemitism Awareness Act this week. It would cement the "IHRA" depraed definition of antisemitism in the Department of Education. This law would silence criticism of Israel. Take action here

Action 2: EU citizens vote for Palestine

Action 3: Demand safe passage for flotilla

Action 4: Please see and disseminate

Action 5: Academics call on the CNRS - Higher education and research in Gaza destroyed. Please sign the petition below and forward...The petition is open to all in academia and is now in English.

Action 6: May 15 is Nakba Day commemoration. Join events in your community or plan one yourself. Here us an example British Palestine Committee Event, 15 May, 5.00 pm London time

Global uprising spreading on 200+ universities and beyond to stop the genocide (like 1968 but global and much larger) (paris) (Birzeit) (Columbia) (Cornell)

Why does the Christian West stay silent as Israel eliminates Christians in the Holy Land?

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director
Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability
Bethlehem University
Occupied Palestine

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Peter Barus

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus
       -- Peter Barus

  New Content

University admins following 1960s playbook. Good luck with that.

Have they learned nothing? Could these stuffed shirts be the product of higher education? Yes, they could, and we were warned, and warned. Now institutions of higher learning join private prisons and hospitals in the hospitality industry, which has always been about keeping the beds full.

Not the thinktanks, however. All those bright young graduates will need jobs.

Not the thinktanks, however. All those bright young graduates will need jobs.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 8:45:33 AM

Author 0
