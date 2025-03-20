Single Step Forward

Recently, Monday,
March 17-2025, I read the words: "Who's guiding you? The higher self." I
visited the "Ellie Dreams Down Under" podcast, where I listened intently to
host Ellie's penetrating words on her chosen subject, that had caught my
attention: Click Here
Oft times, it's eases my thoughts within her deep dive research on said subjects. Y'see, I also do research. Thou, it's differs quite from hers, I appreciate one's world and time devoted to it. I find, it's a good fit into subjects associated with Ellie's expertise and her said topics, whom one is then given to view and relate to on her podcasts. Or, perhaps, just enjoy listening and learning something new.
I admit, this
specif topic prompted my response. One, so inviting, it's shared with everyone.
I hope, you'll view it. Expressly, visiting the podcast site of "Ellie Dreams
Down Under," and her absorbing focus on the resulting question and her
invitation to answer: "Who's guiding you? The higher self."
Because of who
Ellie is, her background and, of course, a deep dive research on her topic, I
contribute my thoughts, a part of me, in writing the following:
"On
February 14, 1969, I turn and open the double-door garage,
and then, in a single
step backward into a cement pit, my life changes forever. [MWSBK1 PUB 6-18-2015]."
Mommy Writings Series [MWS]
(Image by Suzanne McMillen-Fallon) Details DMCA
Back then in 1969, as in Year 2025, it remains an observation of higher
self-awareness.
For me, since the life after death experience, this observation
of higher self-awareness changes perspicacity. It's different - I'm different -
than prior to my experience. Thou, I'm rather certain, it would be for anyone
individual.
When in those precious moments of awakening
enlightenment, "I was given permission, then, to touch
the body, and see my hand pass through my form. I felt nothing; yet I perceived
intelligence as my doubt was removed: Such love
exists, dear Lord. [MWSBK1 PUB 6-18-2015]."
Simply put, in my perspective (using self as the
object for word definition), I AM a part of the "I AM THAT I AM." It's
individuality, a one-on-one relationship with the I AM THAT I AM (the Holy
Bible: Exodus 3:13-15, AV). I was given to know this; and so it is for all his
creations.
In relating it to Ellie's perceptive words, I use
the "onion peel" for clarification purposes. Saying it in another way, linking
it to my personal aforementioned reference then experienced within my
space-time's life after death observational point, writing, "The onion peel
individual evolves within the I AM THAT I AM."
"Good grief!" As you say so meaningfully, Ellie.
With this said, to some extent for enlightenment
purposes, it will help too bridge civilization's divide, the learning gap, that
grasps a higher self-awareness revealed by Holy Scripture; and relating it to
whom one is in God - the I AM - as based on Biblical theology verse (Luke
16:1-31; specif vv. 26; 29). As well as, in physics. Specif, read in physics encounters
consciousness; RE: Quantum Enigma, Second Edition, by Bruce Rosenblum and Fred
Kuttner.
Podcast host Ellie's well-said broadcast expresses
an ineffaceable (beyond words) focus, which cannot adequately be put into words,
too approach the higher self-definition meaning. Yet, the God particle concept
is reflective of mankind's individuality, of whom one is in God [The One].
What God is" well, for me, it's observational awakening enlightenment. In an impossible to remove, indelible life after death clarification - a permanent love relationship with something bigger than humanity themselves - something, I call God consciousness [GC] and planet Earth's plane of existence; Earth consciousness [EC].
Accepting, 2 Peter 1:20-21: "Knowing this first, that no prophecy of the
scripture is of any private interpretation. For the prophecy came not in old
time by the will of man: but holy men of God spake as they were moved by the Holy Ghost."
Thus, in a single step forward: "There's one thing I know-God exists." (QTE. a.smf)