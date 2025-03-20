Single Step Forward

Recently, Monday, March 17-2025, I read the words: "Who's guiding you? The higher self." I visited the "Ellie Dreams Down Under" podcast, where I listened intently to host Ellie's penetrating words on her chosen subject, that had caught my attention: Click Here



Oft times, it's eases my thoughts within her deep dive research on said subjects. Y'see, I also do research. Thou, it's differs quite from hers, I appreciate one's world and time devoted to it. I find, it's a good fit into subjects associated with Ellie's expertise and her said topics, whom one is then given to view and relate to on her podcasts. Or, perhaps, just enjoy listening and learning something new.

I admit, this specif topic prompted my response. One, so inviting, it's shared with everyone. I hope, you'll view it. Expressly, visiting the podcast site of "Ellie Dreams Down Under," and her absorbing focus on the resulting question and her invitation to answer: "Who's guiding you? The higher self."



Because of who Ellie is, her background and, of course, a deep dive research on her topic, I contribute my thoughts, a part of me, in writing the following:



"On February 14, 1969, I turn and open the double-door garage, and then, in a single

step backward into a cement pit, my life changes forever. [MWSBK1 PUB 6-18-2015]."





Back then in 1969, as in Year 2025, it remains an observation of higher self-awareness.



For me, since the life after death experience, this observation of higher self-awareness changes perspicacity. It's different - I'm different - than prior to my experience. Thou, I'm rather certain, it would be for anyone individual.



When in those precious moments of awakening enlightenment, "I was given permission, then, to touch the body, and see my hand pass through my form. I felt nothing; yet I perceived intelligence as my doubt was removed: Such love exists, dear Lord. [MWSBK1 PUB 6-18-2015]."



Simply put, in my perspective (using self as the object for word definition), I AM a part of the "I AM THAT I AM." It's individuality, a one-on-one relationship with the I AM THAT I AM (the Holy Bible: Exodus 3:13-15, AV). I was given to know this; and so it is for all his creations.



In relating it to Ellie's perceptive words, I use the "onion peel" for clarification purposes. Saying it in another way, linking it to my personal aforementioned reference then experienced within my space-time's life after death observational point, writing, "The onion peel individual evolves within the I AM THAT I AM."



"Good grief!" As you say so meaningfully, Ellie.



With this said, to some extent for enlightenment purposes, it will help too bridge civilization's divide, the learning gap, that grasps a higher self-awareness revealed by Holy Scripture; and relating it to whom one is in God - the I AM - as based on Biblical theology verse (Luke 16:1-31; specif vv. 26; 29). As well as, in physics. Specif, read in physics encounters consciousness; RE: Quantum Enigma, Second Edition, by Bruce Rosenblum and Fred Kuttner.



Podcast host Ellie's well-said broadcast expresses an ineffaceable (beyond words) focus, which cannot adequately be put into words, too approach the higher self-definition meaning. Yet, the God particle concept is reflective of mankind's individuality, of whom one is in God [The One].



What God is" well, for me, it's observational awakening enlightenment. In an impossible to remove, indelible life after death clarification - a permanent love relationship with something bigger than humanity themselves - something, I call God consciousness [GC] and planet Earth's plane of existence; Earth consciousness [EC].

Accepting, 2 Peter 1:20-21: "Knowing this first, that no prophecy of the scripture is of any private interpretation. For the prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: but holy men of God spake as they were moved by the Holy Ghost."



Thus, in a single step forward: "There's one thing I know-God exists." (QTE. a.smf)