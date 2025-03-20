 
Login/Register Login | Register
480 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Positive News   

Single Step Forward

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment

Suzanne McMillen-Fallon
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Suzanne McMillen-Fallon
Become a Fan

Recently, Monday, March 17-2025, I read the words: "Who's guiding you? The higher self." I visited the "Ellie Dreams Down Under" podcast, where I listened intently to host Ellie's penetrating words on her chosen subject, that had caught my attention: Click Here

Oft times, it's eases my thoughts within her deep dive research on said subjects. Y'see, I also do research. Thou, it's differs quite from hers, I appreciate one's world and time devoted to it. I find, it's a good fit into subjects associated with Ellie's expertise and her said topics, whom one is then given to view and relate to on her podcasts. Or, perhaps, just enjoy listening and learning something new.

I admit, this specif topic prompted my response. One, so inviting, it's shared with everyone. I hope, you'll view it. Expressly, visiting the podcast site of "Ellie Dreams Down Under," and her absorbing focus on the resulting question and her invitation to answer: "Who's guiding you? The higher self."

Because of who Ellie is, her background and, of course, a deep dive research on her topic, I contribute my thoughts, a part of me, in writing the following:

"On February 14, 1969, I turn and open the double-door garage, and then, in a single
step backward into a cement pit, my life changes forever. [MWSBK1 PUB 6-18-2015]."

Mommy Writings Series [MWS]
Mommy Writings Series [MWS]
(Image by Suzanne McMillen-Fallon)   Details   DMCA

Back then in 1969, as in Year 2025, it remains an observation of higher self-awareness.

For me, since the life after death experience, this observation of higher self-awareness changes perspicacity. It's different - I'm different - than prior to my experience. Thou, I'm rather certain, it would be for anyone individual.

When in those precious moments of awakening enlightenment, "I was given permission, then, to touch the body, and see my hand pass through my form. I felt nothing; yet I perceived intelligence as my doubt was removed: Such love exists, dear Lord. [MWSBK1 PUB 6-18-2015]."

Simply put, in my perspective (using self as the object for word definition), I AM a part of the "I AM THAT I AM." It's individuality, a one-on-one relationship with the I AM THAT I AM (the Holy Bible: Exodus 3:13-15, AV). I was given to know this; and so it is for all his creations.

In relating it to Ellie's perceptive words, I use the "onion peel" for clarification purposes. Saying it in another way, linking it to my personal aforementioned reference then experienced within my space-time's life after death observational point, writing, "The onion peel individual evolves within the I AM THAT I AM."

"Good grief!" As you say so meaningfully, Ellie.

With this said, to some extent for enlightenment purposes, it will help too bridge civilization's divide, the learning gap, that grasps a higher self-awareness revealed by Holy Scripture; and relating it to whom one is in God - the I AM - as based on Biblical theology verse (Luke 16:1-31; specif vv. 26; 29). As well as, in physics. Specif, read in physics encounters consciousness; RE: Quantum Enigma, Second Edition, by Bruce Rosenblum and Fred Kuttner.

Podcast host Ellie's well-said broadcast expresses an ineffaceable (beyond words) focus, which cannot adequately be put into words, too approach the higher self-definition meaning. Yet, the God particle concept is reflective of mankind's individuality, of whom one is in God [The One].

What God is" well, for me, it's observational awakening enlightenment. In an impossible to remove, indelible life after death clarification - a permanent love relationship with something bigger than humanity themselves - something, I call God consciousness [GC] and planet Earth's plane of existence; Earth consciousness [EC].

Accepting, 2 Peter 1:20-21: "Knowing this first, that no prophecy of the scripture is of any private interpretation. For the prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: but holy men of God spake as they were moved by the Holy Ghost."

Thus, in a single step forward: "There's one thing I know-God exists." (QTE. a.smf)

Rate It | View Ratings

Suzanne McMillen-Fallon Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

"There's one thing I know - God exists." My knowledge is but what I'm given to know in my life after death experience, together with Biblical theology research since 1983. In a desire to uplift the human spirit and too inspire the love of God. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): #opednews; BBC-News; Consciousness; Consciousness - Enlightenment; Editorial Boards Of American Newspapers; Independent Uk Newspaper; Local News; Media Newspapers; Media-News; National Society Of Newspaper Columnists; (more...) Newport News; News Anchors; News Feeds; News_on_the_Internet; Newspapers; Newspeak; OpEdNews; Quantum Consciousness; Readers; Social Consciousness; Womens Network News; Youtube, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

-- the Price of Blood

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Suzanne McMillen-Fallon

Become a Fan
(Member since May 16, 2011), 1 articles, 2 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I admit, this specif topic prompted my response. One, so inviting, it's shared with everyone. I hope, you'll view it. Expressly, visiting the podcast site of "Ellie Dreams Down Under," and her absorbing focus on the resulting question and her invitation to answer: "Who's guiding you? The higher self."

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 20, 2025 at 1:16:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend