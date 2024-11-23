Make war
Level schools and hospitals and meeting places
Erase all memory (yours for you and theirs for you)
Hypnotize your children
Into thinking black or white
Drop leaflets that say
Leave now while you can
You are no longer welcome here
Let the dog bark at every shadow
Let the snake make its home beneath your door
Kill each other off one by one
Dream by dream
Kill the enemy by scores
Commit genocide in the name of
Some bitter old spirit in the sky
Weave and spin hatred
Cook delicious meals for your family
Let your neighbors eat
Whatever is delivered
With the dust on the the wind
Call your neighbors outsiders
Call your friend a thief and a liar
Build a wall around the olive grove
And the orchard and the well
Let the fires burn
Right up to the fence
Around your good name
Simon says