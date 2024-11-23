Make war

Level schools and hospitals and meeting places

Erase all memory (yours for you and theirs for you)

Hypnotize your children

Into thinking black or white

Drop leaflets that say

Leave now while you can

You are no longer welcome here

Let the dog bark at every shadow

Let the snake make its home beneath your door

Kill each other off one by one

Dream by dream

Kill the enemy by scores

Commit genocide in the name of

Some bitter old spirit in the sky

Weave and spin hatred

Cook delicious meals for your family

Let your neighbors eat

Whatever is delivered

With the dust on the the wind

Call your neighbors outsiders

Call your friend a thief and a liar

Build a wall around the olive grove

And the orchard and the well

Let the fires burn

Right up to the fence

Around your good name

Simon says