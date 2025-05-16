 
Login/Register Login | Register
514 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Silencing the Voice of America would hurt Butler County's legacy

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Robert Weiner
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Weiner
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

Originally published in the Dayton Daily News

By Robert Weiner and Khel Gordhan

The Bethany Relay Station in Butler County has a major historic role as the first Voice of America (VOA) station in the country combating propaganda from Nazi Germany and assuring factual, American-based news information as a beacon to the world. The Administration's proposed cuts and silencing of the Voice of America, with Butler County's legacy, would be a tragedy.

While the Bethany Relay Station is now a museum, the VOA has remained a crucial source for reliable information on American democratic efforts abroad for people living under repressive governments. Cutting out this incredible program, along with attempting to massively cut Radio Free Europe (RFE), only serves to embolden Russian aggression in Ukraine. While a lawsuit by VOA staffers has now held the line to protect the VOA from Trump's cuts, the fight for a free and fair press is far from over. It's clear that within this chaos, America's enemies are cheering.

Pushback to Trump's decisions is loud and growing. On April 1, the Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club hosted a conference on the state of the recent lawsuit to roll back the shutdown of the VOA and RFE. The room was packed with reporters with print and radio-TV journalists expressing support for their VOA colleagues. The panel, including David Seide, lead counsel of the lawsuit, stressed the importance of the VOA and its ability to reach people around the world. These words would not fall on deaf ears, as Royce Lamberth, senior judge of the DC District Court, on April 22 ordered the Trump administration to restore the congressional creation, funding, and jobs for Voice of America.

On the March 18, Alexander Dugin, a prominent Russian voice in favor of Putin's intervention, told CNN: "He is in favor of patriotism of the nation, and I define that as the Great Powers' World Order. Putin and Trump coincide in accepting this model."

Since the creation of the Bethany Relay Station, the VOA has grown to reach a global audience of 326 million people each week with programming in 48 languages. It is an essential platform for factual information to combat propaganda from repressive governments.

The VOA has long been decried by Putin's Russia as simply American propaganda. So when the Trump administration cut funding for VOA on March 13 to "ensure taxpayers are no longer on the hook for radical propaganda," Russian propagandists cheered. Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief for the Kremlin-backed RT network and Rossiya Segodnya news agency, applauded the news, saying, "Today is a holiday for me and my colleagues at RT and Sputnik. This is an awesome decision by Trump!"

The National Press Club had a very different response to the cuts, announcing in a statement on March 15 that "Removing large numbers of its journalists at the same time as dismantling the United States Agency for Global Media threatens the very foundation that has allowed VOA to operate without political interference." Given these developments, citizens of Butler County, Ohio, should be especially concerned about the legacy of the VOA.

Another notable voice for truth, Radio Free Europe (RFE), founded in 1950 to combat Soviet propaganda, is also under threat by the Trump administration. The RFE has been an especially sharp thorn in Russia's side as, through the stream of factual reports of Russian war crimes and important events, Russia's ability to control the narrative by promoting its propaganda to the eastern European countries is severely hampered. As described by Simonyan, "They spread their tentacles across Russian regions like an octopus and brainwash our compatriots." Considering this, Trump's move to cut funding to the RFE will only serve to embolden Russian propagandists. While a federal judge on March 25 ordered the freeze to stop, Trump officials have been sluggish in their compliance with this order. The USAGM has even effectively exhorted the RFE, offering funding for April in exchange for control over their board of directors.

However, the fight is far from over. The White House will likely appeal the latest court decision. Even if the appeal is denied, Trump will still try to tamper with the organizations in other ways. There's no reason why Trump wouldn't use USAGM, the parent agency, to further pressure the VOA into bending the knee.

Ultimately, these cases about the VOA, RFE, and programs that track thousands of Ukrainian children, also targeted for funding removal, reveal that Trump's actions at every turn have undermined America's ability to negotiate with Russia and improve relations with America's allies. Butler County, the Bethany Relay Station's legacy, and Voice of America deserve better.

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Weiner Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): America Freedom To Fascism; Donald Trump; Journalism; Russian Propaganda; Silencing; Trump Executive Order; Trump Russia Connection; Voice Of America, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

To Beat China, Russia, India, and Japan in New Space Race, We Need Political Will to Get Back Where We Were 50 Years Ago

Why Do Conservatives Vote Against Their Own Interest?

Mueller's End Game: Maybe As Soon As Trump Wants, But Not How He'd Like

Jeb Bush's Elephant in the Room: Role in Bush v. Gore Recount

Food Stamp Myth Busting

Iran: Nuclear Weapons or Peaceful Energy?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend