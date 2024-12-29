Silence in the midst of genocide is a crime & ways to help

- Four Newborn Babies Froze to Death in Israel's "Humanitarian Safe Zone" in Gaza.
- Israeli forces killed three Palestinian Children in the West Bank in one day (& they now kill one child on average every hour in Gaza).
- If food supplies remain blocked, then Famine (IPC Phase 5) will most likely occur in North Gaza.
- This artist and writer Walaa Jumaa was killed with her husband this week.
- Gaza is almost completely destroyed (buildings, hospitals, roads, universities). Colonial Israel destroying infrastructure continues; in this case roads in Lebanon (despite a supposed ceasefire).
- Kamal Adwan hospital being destroyed, surviving patients & medical staff ordered to leave.
Silence in the midst of an ongoing genocide is a crime.
- Dr. Hossam Abu Safia, Pediatrician and Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, & several staff were ordered to strip naked, beaten & taken to an interrogation center. His whereabouts are now unknown. Join us to demand their release! JOIN US on December 29th at 12 PM EST for an Emergency Livestream spotlighting urgent and unfiltered reports from our colleagues in Gaza. This event, hosted by Doctors Against Genocide, brings together medical professionals, media voices, activists, and organizers to amplify Gaza's cry for justice amidst the relentless genocide.
-
Powerful 5 minute video by Arundhati Roy explains reality.
- MIT group releases full report: Science for Genocide.
Selected groups to support in last three days of the year For Gaza Strip Humanitarian Support, see http://ongaza.org.
- Also outside Gaza Strip examples:
- Palestine Legal
- Palestine Center for Rapprochement Between People
- Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability
Stay Humane and keep hope alive
Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French