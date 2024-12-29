Silence in the midst of genocide is a crime & ways to help

Silence in the midst of an ongoing genocide is a crime.

Dr. Hossam Abu Safia, Pediatrician and Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, & several staff were ordered to strip naked, beaten & taken to an interrogation center. His whereabouts are now unknown. Join us to demand their release! JOIN US on December 29th at 12 PM EST for an Emergency Livestream spotlighting urgent and unfiltered reports from our colleagues in Gaza . This event, hosted by Doctors Against Genocide, brings together medical professionals, media voices, activists, and organizers to amplify Gaza's cry for justice amidst the relentless genocide.

Powerful 5 minute video by Arundhati Roy explains reality.

MIT group releases full report: Science for Genocide.

Selected groups to support in last three days of the year For Gaza Strip Humanitarian Support, see http://ongaza.org.

Also outside Gaza Strip examples:

Palestine Legal

Palestine Center for Rapprochement Between People

Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability

Stay Humane and keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French