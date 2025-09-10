 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/10/25  

Shutdown Theater: Every Play Eventually Ends Its Run

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Thomas Knapp
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

BROADWAY
BROADWAY
(Image by djk_paulus)   Details   DMCA

Here we go again. It's time for another performance of American politicians' favorite off-Broadway play, "Shutdown Panic."

"Congress only has a few weeks to avoid a government shutdown," Mitchell Hill reports at WTOP, "but leaders of both parties are still a long way from agreeing on a stopgap spending bill to keep federal workers on the job."

The cast changes but slowly. The plot gets tweaked but little.

Act One: "There's a government shutdown coming if we don't pass a spending bill!"

Act Two: "Let's fight about it!"

( The most common plot tweak comes in here with the occasional insertion of a short supposed "shutdown")

Act Three: "SURPRISE! We made a deal!"

Act Three always closes with a set change: A road, and cast members kicking a can down it.

Curtain call -- the cast takes its bows. They've once again saved the day by borrowing and spending more money than ever before. Please clap.

At this point, I pause to check two numbers. The "National Debt Clock" tells me that the play's producers owe nearly $37.5 trillion to their backers and that 2025's expenses stand at nearly $2 trillion more than box office receipts.

It's Max Bialystock's and Leo Bloom's wildest dream: "Springtime for Hitler" isn't just a money-making (for them, but nobody else) flop, it's history's longest-running such flop!

The last time US politicians actually (and very temporarily) paid off their ever-growing debt was 190 years ago in 1835. The last time they even managed to theoretically balance one year's budget was 24 years ago in 2001.

And, let me emphasize: It's THEIR debt, not YOUR debt.

The organization they run ("the US government"), not you, borrowed the money.

They love to talk about a "national" debt and shake their heads in amazement at how much each American "owes" (about $110,000), but your signature isn't on any of those loan documents. In fact, if you hold the US government's bonds, you're actually among their unlucky creditors.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): National Debt; Shutdown, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Big Question About the UN Security Council's Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend