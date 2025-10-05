 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 10/5/25  

Shutdown Theater, Briar Patch Edition

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Thomas Knapp
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Lincoln Memorial during the Government Shutdown [explored]
Lincoln Memorial during the Government Shutdown [explored]
(Image by J Sonder from flickr)   Details   DMCA
ite House budget office," CNN reports, "is telling federal agencies to prepare plans for mass firings in the event of a government shutdown ..."

Programs that these fake "shutdowns" don't normally affect would "be targeted for sweeping reductions in force that could permanently eliminate jobs that are deemed 'not consistent' with President Donald Trumps priorities."

The headline characterizes Trump's latest move as a "threat" intended to encourage Democrats to capitulate, and dissident Republicans to get back on side, in the latest fight over government spending.

Threat?

Maybe to Democrats who can't bear the thought of any reduction, in any government function, ever.

Maybe to Republicans who have pet programs they know would be affected by "reductions in force."

The rest of us should reply as Br'er Rabbit did to Br'er Fox's threat to cook him and eat him: "Oh, Brer Fox, I dont care what you do with me, so long as you just dont throw me in that briar patch over there."

The two wings of America's single-party state, and their pet media, treat the threat of a "government shutdown" as existential, and spend a lot more time trying to pre-emptively apportion blame to each other than trying to do a deal.

In reality, these "shutdowns" are pure Hollywood magic, all special effects -- "no animals or bureaucrats were harmed in this production."

Supposedly "non-essential" government operations shut down, raising the question of why, if they're not "essential," taxpayers subsidize them in the first place, and making it clear that "non-essential" actually means "provides the best material to elicit public notice. "You can't visit your favorite museum ... THIS week."

When a deal gets made, all those "non-essential" operations re-open, complete with turning the government employees' time off into a retroactive paid vacation.

And the "spending exceeds revenues, guess we have to borrow!" can gets kicked down the road some more.

Trump's "threat" is that instead of temporarily shutting down some "non-essential" fat, he'll carve some real meat off the federal government bone.

Good! Do it!

For once, let's see how small the federal government can get before anything "essential" actually stops happening.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): Shutdown; US Govt Spending, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Big Question About the UN Security Council's Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend