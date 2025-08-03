Show Me CO2's Super Powers, I'll Show You Water's.



A blanket of clouds

(Image by Chuck Nafziger) Details DMCA



The increasing CO2 concentration in the air will supposedly cause the Earth's temperature to increase by dangerous amounts. That is nonsense. Two years ago, I commented on a sky-is-falling climate article on OpEdNews. The author challenged me: "You need to offer proof about GW being a natural versus a man-made thing." I replied, "you should show me proof that the climate is warming measurably because of an invisible gas increasing in our atmosphere from a quarter part per thousand to a half part per thousand. Show me the evidence......' My challenger did not show evidence linking trace amounts of CO2 to the Earth's temperature, nor has anyone else.

I did a proof using math and physics that quantified the relationship between a perfect greenhouse gas and the Earth's equilibrium temperature. It conclusively showed that trace CO2's effect is miniscule, negligible. The people who understood the math and physics agreed my proof was solid. My understanding of math and physics is that of an old engineer with a BSE in mechanical and aerospace engineering. The math was advanced algebra but most people did not understand it. Those who did agreed. No one picked holes in it. Other people, conned by decades of propaganda said CO2 must have some complicated super power but no one could describe it nor show me any research or testing on CO2 explaining any super powers. I am still waiting.

My look at the physics of Sun-Earth-outer space heat exchange- pushed me to look farther at the real climate driver, water. Water is in the air at much greater amounts than CO2 and it has amazing physical properties. CO2 is along for the ride. This current article expands on the difference between water and CO2. It does not take a science background to see the scam in progress, just an open mind. I am watching that become rarer in this media driven, cult science world, One of the tricks being used to fool the masses is to concentrate on "green house gasses" as if they are huge climate drivers. Trace gasses are not! My first paper quantified this. Greenhouse gasses can exist in the Earth's atmosphere at even many times the current amount. without noticeably raising temperatures. The second paper shows that water has thousands of times more effect. Let's look at the difference between the two in regards to climate. Water has all the magic. A good look at water's magic shoves CO2 into the climate dumpster.

Water covers about 70% of the globe. It is available in three forms, all of which are important in climate and weather. Water can exist as a liquid, solid (ice), or vapor (gas). In water's liquid phase, ocean currents carry heat from the tropics to the poles. Water in all three phases accomplish the same in air currents called weather. The oceans supply water to the air as needed with basically an unlimited supply. Water vapor is a green house gas, more potent and much more abundant than CO2, but let's get away from the 'vapor' con. Vapor is a very small climate driver. The magic of water really shows when it changes phase from a gas to clouds of water droplets or ice specks, some completely opaque to most energy wavelengths. Surface tension magically holds drops together. The phase changes are like refrigeration cycles and radically move heat around and change temperatures. Clouds of ice or water create a blanket to hold the Earth's heat, but confuse the issue by also reflecting away much of the Sun's energy so it does not even reach the Earth, Cloud cover averages 67-68% of the sky. By concentrating opaque droplets into a relatively thin layer, clouds act as a highly effective greenhouse blanket while still being a small percentage of the atmosphere. Clouds have the ability to absorb energy emitted from the Earth thousands of times better than CO2, cow farts and city smog. We would be better off without the smog, but we need CO2 and cows. The variability and complexity of clouds and the way they reflect incoming solar energy drive climate, but the complexity makes climate 'models' junk, only good for propaganda.

Water has even more magic: its density decreases right before it freezes. This makes ice float and water pipes burst. It causes a puddle of stagnant 4 deg C (39 deg F) water at the bottom of ponds and lakes. It allows icebergs to float and help water currents move heat around.

Even more magic shows in the way water acts as a prism to separate light into colors, giving us rainbows and halos. The molecular structure of water creates the beautiful, infinite variety of snowflakes. Water travels uphill by capillary action. These phenomena have little to do with climate, but they are magic that I like, and magic CO2 cannot do.

CO2 goes through its phase change from gas directly to solid (dry ice) at minus (-)78 deg. C (-104 deg F), rarely if ever encountered on Earth. CO2 is heavier than air, but fairly evenly distributed. It has essentially nothing to do with climate.



The Propensitry

(Image by Chuck Nafziger) Details DMCA



CO2 is an invisible boogieman used by con men to convince the gullible to behave in self destructive ways while making the con men rich and ever more controlling. CO2 magically gets people who want to "save the Earth" to support destructive, useless, oligarch enriching, alternative energy programs. This is just another nasty polluting, wildlife exterminating, land destroying extractive industry. Its a massive boondoggle that preys on a gullible and self righteous streak in many otherwise good-hearted people.



The CO2 climate science I have seen

(Image by Chuck Nafziger) Details DMCA



Away from climate, CO2 does have some magic: From wikipedia::" Plants, algae and cyanobacteria use energy from sunlight to synthesize carbohydrates from carbon dioxide and water in a process called photosynthesis, which produces oxygen as a waste product.[13] v" This is the basis of life on Earth, but not of climate.

I see the fear of a CO2 crisis as a silly, but dangerous, cult type con. Show me where I might be mistaken. Find a flaw in my analysis. How does trace amounts CO2 do all its bad stuff? Show me. Don't forget to factor in the in-your-face weather manipulation that is really causing problems. Show me how trace amounts of CO2 effect climate. Or just believe the media con men, the science con men. Your choice, our future.

We live in interesting, dangerous times. Common sense should prevail but it is hard to break through decades of cult conditioning that demands compliance. Common sense is neither heresy nor misinformation. It would behoove us to realize the difference.