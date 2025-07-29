 
Should AI Go to the Dustbin of History?

Philip Kraske
Donald & Daisy (Are We In Trouble Now?)
Should AI go to the dustbin of history?
For I find myself tired of its cool sophistry
Clogging up minds and robbing us of our jobs,
And like it or not, we need work for the mobs,
Guys like me who need to put food on the table:
Since to eat standing smacks of cows in the stable.
.
I look at young people who've studied I.T.,
Know how to make planes or a new remedy,
And I wonder if when ten more years go by,
And their kids are asking for the latest hair dye,
They must go without since in the kitty's no cash,
And their AI bank warns of credit backlash.
.
I would imagine that safe are thieves and cops,
Linked in man's nature like mall floors and mops,
And ladies who rent by the hour will get by,
Since a lot of the wealthy play on the sly,
And a robot dentist would make your nerves fray,
And a short-circuit shrink might your ego flay.
.
Beyond those, however, the forecast is dark
And I think that soon poor workers will hark
To any ol' job no matter the conditions,
Selling drugs or ice cream to pay tuitions
Of their kids studying to improve AI,
The only job that won't leave them high-dry.
.
And let's not forget the joy of hard facts,
For detectives and reporters alike an axe
With which to expose and accuse the corrupt,
Who now will these crusaders interrupt,
Saying, "That ain't me, you invented the whole thing;
My kid makes better vids on his Sony e-Zing."
.
So it seems humans have taken a wrong turn
Down the highway of tech and shortly will spurn
The jobs, the creations, reality itself,
And sing hallelujah to the hi-tech elf
That turns our world upside-down inside-out,
And we'll look back fondly on Life Without.

For a recording of this poem, go to my website: http://www.philipkraske.com/kraske-fiction/

Related Topic(s): Artificial Intelligence; Artificial Intelligence; History; History Science, Add Tags

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
