Shortage of Direct Care professionals a national concern

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)
Last week, at the Senate Dirksen Building, Room SD-562, Chairman Bob Casey of the U.S. Special Committee on Aging (D-PA) showcased S. 4120, legislation that he introduced with U.S. Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Tammy Baldwin (D-WI). The Long-Term Care Workforce Support Act, introduced during the 118th Congress, would ensure that direct care professionals have a sustainable, lifelong career by providing substantial new funding to support these workers in every part of the long-term-care industry, from nursing homes to home care, to assisted-living facilities.

The Senate Aging Committee details a number of statistical findings showing the need for Congress to address the nation's severe ongoing direct care professional workforce shortage. "A recent survey revealed 92% of nursing facility respondents and nearly 70% of assisted living facilities reported significant or severe workforce shortages.

"In 2022, a survey of nursing facilities showed more than 50% of the facilities were limiting the number of new admissions due to staffing vacancies or shortages. Another recent survey of Home and Community Based Service providers showed that all 50 states were experiencing home care worker shortages, and 43 states reported that some HCBS provider groups have closed due to worker shortages," says the fact sheet.

Addressing the cause

By improving compensation, benefits, and support systems, S.4120 would ensure the United States has a "strong, qualified pipeline of workers to provide desperately needed care for older adults and people with disabilities", notes a statement announcing the introduction of Casey's legislative proposal.

Specifically, S. 4120 would increase the number of direct care professionals, especially in rural communities. It also would provide pathways to enter and be supported in the workforce for women, people of color, and people with disabilities.

S. 4120 would also improve wage compensation for direct care professionals to reduce vacancies and turnover. It ensures that direct care professionals are treated with respect, provided with a safe working environment, protected from exploitation, and provided fair compensation.

The legislative proposal also documents the need for long-term care, identify effective recruitment and training strategies, and promote practices that help retain direct care professionals. It also would strengthen the direct care professional workforce in order to support the 53,000,000 unpaid family caregivers who are providing complex services to their loved ones in the home and across long-term-care settings.

During his 40 subsequent years as a journalist, he authored or co-authored more than 790 articles on aging, health care and medical issues.
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
