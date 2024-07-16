Shipwreck of Fools (Redux)



A friend of mine, long dead

Said, You're a poet, Michael.

I don't know about that

But home is where you hang your hat.



So to the cockroaches and rats that may survive

The war and eventually learn to read

Re-invent computers and find the cloud

Containing this amidst the fallout



I say, We didn't mean to do it.

Most of us anyway. We were just whistling

Not in the dark but in the light

Of what we knew but chose not to



Save ourselves but wait for God

Who to the great surprise of many

A fearful and devout believer

Does not do miracles. [1]









(Article changed on Jul 16, 2024 at 6:34 PM EDT)