Shine Our Light on All the Darkness We Cannot See



Save A Little Place Called Earth

(Image by Marcello Rollando) Details DMCA



America's only hope for survival is buckets of cold, just the facts ma'am facials embracing, no man is above the law and arresting Breaking News tomfoolery cancelling human connection by inseminating Anti-Social media.

Orchestrated pings, pangs and pongs drown out reason with dramatically over-simplified Right v. Left conflicts, as if Dulles Nazi-sympathizers didn't long for and elongate global hypnotism under our Old Glory banner waving National Security, as patriotic stimulus refurbishing Master-Race misdirection, hiding our homeland boogiemen in the shadows, by spotlighting anti-communists dictators as friends of The Family .

Thus, America's Civil War remains alive, insuring profits of too big to jail financial institutions reprising an Ugly American white collar Bible thumping salesman casting Republican Conservatives as German Aristocracy rerun, failing to control its, Fuhrer.

We've been transitioned from, America, Love it or Leave it into alternative facts ' silhouettes, feigning and profaning both Constitution and Bible to camouflage, Blacks out with, all we want is to go back to the way it was meant to be - embracing an updated, New Order of fanaticisms, racism and sexism calculated by judges flying high on private jets owned by billionaires determined to preserve, protect and defend their tax bracket from any rollbacks to equitable morality.

The further Conservative we're flowed, the deeper Right-wing whitewater whitewashes America, by Black-listing Emancipation Proclamation and Roe v. Wade gender equality into 1933 Book burning civil war prologue.

We're being programmed to believe that all the enemies of American democracy are intellectually challenged. While violent White-supremacists crash pickups into government barriers and assault House Speaker spouses, they are merely mechanized foot-soldiers akin to the January 6th insurrectionists driven into temporary insanity to hang elected officials, like Bush v. Gore Chads.

When all they want before Christmas 2024: is for all reasonable citizens to believe that unreasonable distortions of both Bible and Constitution elevates them to reincarnated gifts of the Magi, even as they genuflect in servitude to, he who stores some of America's most sensitive National Security documents in his bathroom.

Nonetheless, blaming our Electoral College traumas on a political newbie, so ill prepared and desperate for cashflow, to remain free to wander through the world for the ruin of souls, discounts the greater threats to our freedom.

No empty shell focused on his Brand of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness at the expense of his prayer-circle , could ever mastermind the mastering of the masses, to exploit what could never happen in America , that has happened already.

Convincing ourselves that normal people can't be overcome by the greedy leading the gullible, is America's best example of: stupid is as stupid does.

Self-blinded by protecting our white-outed history, we miss the realization of our civic parallelisms - we share many of the same misconceptions of, our voting Privileges:

* If we can't win, why bother to begin - or vote .

* MAGA Conservatives insist our " going back to before" guarantees Trump's immunity from any oath of obedience to Jefferson's 1802 Separation of Church and State letter , 1863 Emancipation and 19th Amendment for 50% of American population in 1920 - still MIA: Constitutional Gender Equality and Regulatory Authority and Higher Capital Ratios

America is a work in progress, is an euphemistic denial of America's ruling class throne, upon which the asses of Too Big to Fail Corporatism sit: those spending millions to maintain enough power to make billions to buy even more power by limiting our access to the real power on earth: knowledge .

Biblical Money Changers have nothing on Corporatism's rented conservative Republicans' attempts to rape our libraries and freedoms to choose, while we're focused on our unflattering stereotypical vision of gun-toting insurrectionists - who are misguided puppets.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).