 
Login/Register Login | Register
47 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 5 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/22/24

Shine Our Light on All the Darkness We Cannot See

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando
Become a Fan
  (10 fans)

Save A Little Place Called Earth
Save A Little Place Called Earth
(Image by Marcello Rollando)   Details   DMCA
Monday 15 April 2024 America took one small step for all women grabbed by narcissistic misogynists, but one giant step toward self-evident truth: Justice for All, United We Stand and We the People blessed American democracy by putting on trial one of the Robber Barons herding us with misdirected faith, hope and love, aided and abetted by Corporatism's Entertainment and conjecture chicanery masquerading as news to distract us from the darkness we cannot see.

America's only hope for survival is buckets of cold, just the facts ma'am facials embracing, no man is above the law and arresting Breaking News tomfoolery cancelling human connection by inseminating Anti-Social media.

Orchestrated pings, pangs and pongs drown out reason with dramatically over-simplified Right v. Left conflicts, as if Dulles Nazi-sympathizers didn't long for and elongate global hypnotism under our Old Glory banner waving National Security, as patriotic stimulus refurbishing Master-Race misdirection, hiding our homeland boogiemen in the shadows, by spotlighting anti-communists dictators as friends of The Family .

Thus, America's Civil War remains alive, insuring profits of too big to jail financial institutions reprising an Ugly American white collar Bible thumping salesman casting Republican Conservatives as German Aristocracy rerun, failing to control its, Fuhrer.

We've been transitioned from, America, Love it or Leave it into alternative facts ' silhouettes, feigning and profaning both Constitution and Bible to camouflage, Blacks out with, all we want is to go back to the way it was meant to be - embracing an updated, New Order of fanaticisms, racism and sexism calculated by judges flying high on private jets owned by billionaires determined to preserve, protect and defend their tax bracket from any rollbacks to equitable morality.

The further Conservative we're flowed, the deeper Right-wing whitewater whitewashes America, by Black-listing Emancipation Proclamation and Roe v. Wade gender equality into 1933 Book burning civil war prologue.

We're being programmed to believe that all the enemies of American democracy are intellectually challenged. While violent White-supremacists crash pickups into government barriers and assault House Speaker spouses, they are merely mechanized foot-soldiers akin to the January 6th insurrectionists driven into temporary insanity to hang elected officials, like Bush v. Gore Chads.

When all they want before Christmas 2024: is for all reasonable citizens to believe that unreasonable distortions of both Bible and Constitution elevates them to reincarnated gifts of the Magi, even as they genuflect in servitude to, he who stores some of America's most sensitive National Security documents in his bathroom.

Nonetheless, blaming our Electoral College traumas on a political newbie, so ill prepared and desperate for cashflow, to remain free to wander through the world for the ruin of souls, discounts the greater threats to our freedom.

No empty shell focused on his Brand of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness at the expense of his prayer-circle , could ever mastermind the mastering of the masses, to exploit what could never happen in America , that has happened already.

Convincing ourselves that normal people can't be overcome by the greedy leading the gullible, is America's best example of: stupid is as stupid does.

Self-blinded by protecting our white-outed history, we miss the realization of our civic parallelisms - we share many of the same misconceptions of, our voting Privileges:

* If we can't win, why bother to begin - or vote .

* MAGA Conservatives insist our " going back to before" guarantees Trump's immunity from any oath of obedience to Jefferson's 1802 Separation of Church and State letter , 1863 Emancipation and 19th Amendment for 50% of American population in 1920 - still MIA: Constitutional Gender Equality and Regulatory Authority and Higher Capital Ratios

America is a work in progress, is an euphemistic denial of America's ruling class throne, upon which the asses of Too Big to Fail Corporatism sit: those spending millions to maintain enough power to make billions to buy even more power by limiting our access to the real power on earth: knowledge .

Biblical Money Changers have nothing on Corporatism's rented conservative Republicans' attempts to rape our libraries and freedoms to choose, while we're focused on our unflattering stereotypical vision of gun-toting insurrectionists - who are misguided puppets.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Marcello Rollando Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates. Text/content contributor, script doctor, rewriting/editing political speeches and theatre scripts, screenplays, teleplays and other creative (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): CHRISTIANS CANNOT BE CONSERVATIVES; Civic Life Engagement; Consciousness - Enlightenment; Down To Earth Media Organization India; Earth Day; Earth Day; Earth Policy Institute; Earthquakes; Failure To Jail Failure To Prosecute; Flat Earthers; (more...) Hell On Earth; Meaning Of Life; Mother Earth; Peace On Earth; Rare Earth Elements; Super-earths; The_Age_of_Enlightenment, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Too Many Secrets

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Religion OMG!

When what They said could never happen in America, Happens"

When Death Knocks Twice

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend