Shifting to a new world view; invitation to see clearly

During the days of the Vietnam War some of us began to see something that most people seemed blind to - the immorality of war. That is because our world view was different.

I began to hang out with people who shared my world view. Living for that world view opened me to different ways to dress (or dress-down), a different art (more flowing lines, more feeling, more colorful, more intense). It opened me up to a different kind of poetry, both the poetry I read and the poetry I wrote (more searching, more prophetic, more introspective, more honest) and food. It opened me to vegetarianism. It opened me to a different kind of music, (more dreamy but also more passionate). It opened me up to wondering more about "soul". (What is soul? Where is it? How can I cultivate soulfulness in myself?) And it opened me to peace as a necessary alternative to war-making. Not peace as the opposite of war, but peace as a viable way of life and a necessary way of life. I saw war-making as a non-choice and completely unsustainable.

I'm talking about world views, not a philosophy or politics or religion (although some world views may be religious). . .Let's set that aside, and just look at what I am suggesting - that how you see the world is not necessarily how the world is, or how it works, but how it is for you, and how it can change how you live your life from bottom up. It can be revolutionary in the original sense of "turning around".

(Joanna Macy (systems analyst, Buddhist, some might say Bodhisattva, who died very recently at 96), talked about the Great Turning. She taught that seeing things as collapsing does not mean that everything is actually collapsing, it just means we see it that way, For forty years she dedicated herself to helping people shift to a different world view, which she described as the Great Turning.)

Vietnam catalyzed a shift in my world view, and that world view hasn't changed that much since then. But when I made that shift, that shift in consciousness, it was fast and thorough as if a wave passed though me, carrying away any lingering doubts I might have been holding onto about whether my country was right about some things that it claimed to stand for. (For me it was like when the proverbial wolf shed it's sheep-skin disguise.) It wasn't like a coming of age, which was also happening, it was like waking up.

It was as if I was seeing with only one eye before and suddenly I was seeing with both of my eyes. I think of that 60s song by Jonny Nash, "I can see clearly now":

I can see clearly now; the rain is gone

I can see all obstacles in my way

Gone are the dark clouds that had me blind

It's gonna be a bright, bright sun-shiny day. . .

Please understand that I am not advocating that we all turn into hippies and sit around smoking pot. The "obstacles" in Nash's song are more like old ways of seeing or old ways of living or old ways of thinking, or old ways of hurting. In another verse Nash says, "the pain is gone". The "dark clouds that had me blind".

I wish that Gaza could be that for folks today, not just in the United States but in Israel. We can't bring back all the children who have died in Gaza. It's too late for a lot of things. That is what war does. War is a messy, horrible human creation. But it doesn't need to be our reality.

We really can see beyond it. I do. And I'm not the only one.