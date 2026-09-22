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Life Arts    H4'ed 9/22/26  

Sharing a fire with Wendell Berry

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Gary Lindorff
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Five of us, no, four of us got together around a fire around sunset to honor Wendell Berry. We shared some of his poetry and excerpts from his essays, and we sipped a bit of whiskey and toasted him. In preparing for our little gathering I googled some highlights of Berry's life. Apparently he was a life-long Baptist but his approach to religion was unconventional. He started a correspondence with Gary Snyder (a confirmed Buddhist) in 1973, which evolved into a 53-year friendship. He was a pacifist and opposed all forms of violence including the violence of capitalism, racism and environmental destruction. He believed in an agrarian peace, living locally, caring for the land, loving the land with "competent" love. He saw small-scale personal ownership of land and conscientious homesteading as a bulwark against corporate or governmental "enslavement and dispossession". He believed that the ground beneath our feet is never entirely ours but part of a "commonwealth" of stewardship. I feel that the way he lived holds up as a kind of metric for taking the measure of how we are doing. I am choosing my words carefully here because I am not saying that we can or should use people like Wendell as a yard stick or a "gold standard" by which to compare ourselves. More like, here is someone who lived by his core values and stood for something and asked important questions and answered a bunch of them, which is how I want to live. That's what I mean.

The reason I got the count wrong when I numbered how many of us showed up to honor Wendell, is because I counted him as the fifth member. What can I say? His spirit was with us.


(Article changed on Sep 22, 2026 at 10:37 AM EDT)

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Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

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