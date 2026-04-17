Shaky ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran on the table in Pakistan

A fragile diplomatic breakthrough has emerged in the Middle East following weeks of escalating conflict, as Pakistan steps in as a key mediator between the United States and Iran. The initiative, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, proposes an immediate ceasefire across multiple fronts, followed by a 15- to 20-day negotiation period aimed at reaching a broader and more sustainable agreement.

According to statements from U.S. President Donald Trump, communication with Pakistan's leadership-- including its military establishment-- played a critical role in facilitating the pause in hostilities. Trump described the development as a "complete and comprehensive victory" for Washington, noting that the United States had achieved its military objectives and was nearing a long-term peace agreement with Tehran.

Terms of the Ceasefire

A preliminary understanding may include the following: the United States will suspend military operations against Iran for two weeks; Iran will temporarily reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil transit route; both sides will use the pause to negotiate a comprehensive agreement.

Iran has reportedly submitted a 10-point proposal, which Trump characterized as a "practical basis for negotiation." Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed Tehran's willingness to cooperate, stating that Iran would halt defensive operations once attacks on its territory cease.

The proposal includes key Iranian demands such as the full lifting of primary and secondary sanctions; reconstruction of war-damaged infrastructure; recognition of Iran's uranium-enrichment program; withdrawal of U.S. forces from the region; release of frozen Iranian assets; a binding UN Security Council resolution to guarantee any agreement.

While some U.S. officials have described parts of the proposal as unacceptable, others, including Vice President J.D. Vance, noted that the relatively small number of disagreements suggests substantial progress.

Israel's Position and Ongoing Conflict

Despite the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, Israel has clarified that its military operations will continue-- particularly against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the ceasefire as a "transitional phase," emphasizing that the broader conflict is far from over.

Israel highlighted its recent military actions targeting Iranian missile production, nuclear facilities, financial networks, and Hezbollah positions. This divergence in interpretation has created confusion, especially as Pakistan claims the ceasefire applies to all fronts, including Lebanon-- an assertion Israel rejects.

On April 8, as the ceasefire was being announced to the world, Israel bombed Lebanon 100 times in ten minutes. 254 people died in the strikes with more than 1,000 injured. Israel has killed more than 1,530 people in Lebanon since March 2, including more than 100 women and 130 children.

According to the UN, some 1.2 million people, or nearly a fifth of the population, have been uprooted in Lebanon by the continuing Israeli invasion, occupation and airstrikes.

Strategic and Economic Implications

The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz-- through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply passes-- has already led to a decline in global oil prices, offering temporary relief to strained markets. However, uncertainty remains regarding how the strait will operate, as Iran has indicated that maritime passage may require coordination with its military and could involve restrictions or fees.

There are also unconfirmed reports of a potential joint U.S.-Iran framework to manage transit through the strait, raising concerns among global stakeholders.

Contradictions and Uncertainty

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