 
Login/Register Login | Register
185 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Shake, Mohammed

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages)   No comments

Michael Morrissey
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Michael Morrissey
Become a Fan
  (16 fans)

I wrote this in 2007[1] after hearing about Khalid Sheikh Mohammed's "confessions,"[2] which were of questionable value since he had been tortured in various CIA prisons before and after ending up in Guantanamo, where he remains. Recently, after 21 years in prison without being tried, he agreed to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence rather than a death-penalty trial, only to have the plea deal revoked two days later by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.[3] This led me to rewrite the poem and add some footnotes.

Rockin', rollin', rattlin', movin', shakin'
Incredible breathtaking, belief-defying mastermind
Perp of Perps, Mother of All Crimes
'Tis I, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed
The most powerful terrorist of all time[4]
Faster than the FAA and NORAD[5]
More powerful than the US Air Force
Able to pulverize tall buildings with a single plane
And another one with no plane at all.[6]

Look to the skies!

Is It a bird? Is It a plane?
Is it video fakery?[7]
No, it's me, you dummies.

Super Mo!

Forget those outrageous conspiracy theories[8]
I'm the only one you need.
I did it all and more.[9]

You can waterboard me, beat me, keep me
Standing naked and sleepless for days on end
Reduce me to a gibbering idiot[10]
Locked up for decades without a trial
Fry me, shoot me, gas me, poison me
Or just let me rot in your Guantanamo hell[11]
But I will never tell.

And you will never know.
The families you paid off will never know[12]
How jet fuel burns at 2770 degrees[13]
And cuts through steel like butter
Collapsing hundred-story buildings
At free-fall speed into their own footprints
How a hundred tons of airplane can vaporize
Inside the Pentagon and in Shanksville[14]
Vanish into thin earth.

Nothing beside remains.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Michael Morrissey Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Former teacher, born in the US now a German citizen. Author of "Correspondence with Vincent Salandria," "Looking for the Enemy," "The Transparent Conspiracy," et al. I blog at morrissey.substack.com.

Related Topic(s): 911; 911 Families; 911 Terrorist Attack; 911-trials, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

David North Is David W. Green: So What?

9/11 Aletheia

Was the Air Force One Flyover a Warning to Obama?

An Open Letter to Noam Chomsky and Paul Craig Roberts

A Psychiatrist Searches for Sanity in a Crazy World

Transparent Underpants: MITOP Again

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend