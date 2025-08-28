Seven more actions you can take

After the introductory paragraph (4 minute read) and one link to an article about the forced translation (5 minute read), there a set of 7 ACTIONS YOU can take.

'Birds fly chaotically, unable to find their bearings in the sky. Humans of all ages are blown to pieces, shredded, burned alive, buried alive, choked on their poisons. All manner of life ended, stories evaporatedsuch endless carnage just to make way for the most vile people on earth to have more, because their greed is boundless, their hate abysmal, their jealousy boundless, and their darkness threatening to swallow all the light.' Susan Abulhawa

There is an ongoing horrific genocide/holocaust of our people ongoing in the Gaza Strip and spreading to the West Bank. This did not start with the Gaza Ghetto uprising in Oct 2023 but started with 1948 and the illegal and immoral theft of Palestine from its indigenous people to serve imperial interests -Israeli apartheid regime has now killed 247 journalists in the past 23 months- more than were killed in all wars before this over 110 years. Israel still will not allow media into the Gaza Strip (where the holocaust is blazing) -Decline of US/UK/Israel empire is evident including desperate attempts to hold on to empire via suppression of free speech. It is now possible to criticize God, Christianity, presidents, prime ministers but not zionism (colonialism). It is possible to burn any flag in the US but not the Israeli flag. -Unlike previous (tectonic) shifts in global geopolitics this is the most dangerous period in human history because it involves a period on human history when we a) are globally connected, b) widespread advanced weapons of mass destruction (including lasers from space, nuclear etc) are such that destruction can be catastrophic for our species, c) environmental catastrophic situation (including climate change) -On the positive side, this is a period in world history where people can save themselves and their planets globally also because of a) advanced technology/connectivity, b) difficulty of controlling all sources of information by the powers to be, c) global culture of connectivity combined with imminent danger -Palestine is pivotal in raising and unifying global action against genocide and ecocide. A global intifada is raging and could reset the course of human history towards sanity.

[Western Zionist controlled media do not dare show you this as reported in an Israeli paper] 'Starvation Is Everywhere': Virtual Tours of Gaza Clinics Expose the Scale of the Horror. In recent weeks we spoke by video with doctors around the Gaza Strip. Through virtual tours of medical facilities, we sought to document the situation in which thousands of children suffer from severe acute malnutrition. What we saw was of catastrophic proportions

Act: Demand a review and ending US support of genocide.

Act: see Canadian group Just Peace Advocates.

Act: Tell UN Security Council to protect journalists.

Act if you are a scientist or researcher. Petition here and the google form at which you can add your signature is here (not public yet, 4000 signed).

Act: Tell newsrooms: End the media blackout on Palestine

Act: Join us and volunteer and/or donate to our amazing Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability/ See this very short video and then go to palestinenature.org.

Act: (from Greta Berlin) 17 years ago, 44 passengers sailed to Gaza, bolstered by the thousands of you who had our backs. We made it. We were all overjoyed. Beginning this weekend, 44 COUNTRIES begin to set sail to Gaza. I'll be there to help. Please follow us on Instagram, donate whatever you can and be part of this wave. Thank you for being with us all of these years.

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

