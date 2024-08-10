 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/10/24

Seven items of interest: Stay active, stay informed, stay human

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   2 comments
Author 6967
Editor
Peter Barus
Message Peter Barus

"This (Gaza) is the moral issue of our time; this is the Holocaust of our time, this is the Trail of Tears of our time, this is the Middle Passage of our time." Max Blumenthal "The darkest places in hell are reserved for those who maintain their neutrality in times of moral crisis." Dante

ITEM 1: On the ongoing torture and hell of Palestinians in Isareli prisons (again with full complicity of US)

ITEM 2: All wars and human misery are led by profits to elites. So is Palestine genocide. Sixty-seven percent of the U.S. budgets discretionary spending goes directly to the military. To maintain 1,100 U.S. military bases in 110 nations around the world. $800+ billion to the military-industrial complex separate and apart from allocations to the CIA and other militarized agencies. $1 trillion is spent annually on the U.S. war machine. Separate and apart are special war expenditures. $50 billion, to date, has gone to U.S. weapons manufactured for the war in Ukraine. Three trillion was spent for the war on Iraq (on behest of Israel). Example websites with data

ITEM 3: Sudan has over 10 million internally displaced people, and millions starving because of a military conflict fueled by US/Israel efforts to keep the Arab world under dictatorships. And though not researched enough, like in Palestine

ITEM 4: It is always about ongoing colonialism (Examples)

ITEM 5: The World Court has ended the Oslo ruse: The ICJ's ruling that international law protects the rights of Palestinians, and they need not negotiate with their oppressors for those rights, dealt a definitive blow to decades of Western efforts to situate Israel outside the reach of the law

ITEM 6: Shir Hever writes The end of Israels economy: As Israels genocidal war against Gaza continues unabated, the Israeli economy is facing a catastrophe. The physical destruction in Israel from the war has been minimal, but one thing has been destroyed: its future.

ITEM 5: Hiroshima and Nagasaki 79 years later remain the largest single terror bombings. The colonial powers that did this are not joining ceremonies because their genocidal pet genocidal apartheid regime ("Israel") who is leading us to WWIII was not invited.

ITEM 7: Refaat Alareer, our friend from Gaza who was murdered by the genocidal regime is remembered via his last poem "If I must Die"). Reem Kilani set the poem to beautiful music and is donating any proceeds from the song to UNRWA. You can do this via their website or listen on youtube, but donate to UNRWA.org

Defenseless under the night
Our world in stupor lies;
Yet, dotted everywhere,
Ironic points of light
Flash out wherever the Just
Exchange their messages:
May I, composed like them
Of Eros and of dust,
Beleaguered by the same
Negation and despair,
Show an affirming flame
---WH Auden 1939

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

Peter Barus


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Peter Barus

Become a Fan
  New Content

(Please keep comments focused on the issues raised here. The writers are not important.)

The Israeli regime is not just destroying itself, it is pulling the plug on everything. And it does so as the proxy of Washington.

We now see influential Americans pushing all three branches of government to suppress Constitutionally protected expression that is in any way critical of the ongoing genocide(s).

They needn't worry, Washington is on it. Not only in public demonstrations, but retroactively on "social" media postings, and proactively through machine assessments of all that plus "behavior" and facial expressions.

Think about it: have you posted or re-posted anything that may soon be designated a crime? Ever? Meta has already turned you in.

TSA (another tentacle of DHS) has been caught with explosive-detection dogs following people on flights (like Army reservist and former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard), and the FBI is raiding journalists (like Scott Ritter).

It is no longer thought necessary to disguise outright totalitarianism, now that mass murder of millions of people is SOP for the most lethal military in history.

This is humanity's response to the clear and present destruction of our own natural habitat. If we do not change direction very soon, none of these horrors will matter. But then, neither will human history, or for that matter, the only known life in the Universe.

I suppose that's one way to make it stop...

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2024 at 11:31:57 AM

Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
Reply to Peter Barus:   New Content

Humans are not "the only known life in the Universe."

The military (et. al.) obsession with our ET neighbors is, I believe, connected with the totalitarian/fascist unfolding 'right here in river city.'

To remain ignorant of this connection is to radically diminish the possibility of positive social change.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2024 at 12:32:22 PM

