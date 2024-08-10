Seven items of interest: Stay active, stay informed, stay human

"This (Gaza) is the moral issue of our time; this is the Holocaust of our time, this is the Trail of Tears of our time, this is the Middle Passage of our time." Max Blumenthal "The darkest places in hell are reserved for those who maintain their neutrality in times of moral crisis." Dante

ITEM 1: On the ongoing torture and hell of Palestinians in Isareli prisons (again with full complicity of US)

ITEM 2: All wars and human misery are led by profits to elites. So is Palestine genocide. Sixty-seven percent of the U.S. budgets discretionary spending goes directly to the military. To maintain 1,100 U.S. military bases in 110 nations around the world. $800+ billion to the military-industrial complex separate and apart from allocations to the CIA and other militarized agencies. $1 trillion is spent annually on the U.S. war machine. Separate and apart are special war expenditures. $50 billion, to date, has gone to U.S. weapons manufactured for the war in Ukraine. Three trillion was spent for the war on Iraq (on behest of Israel). Example websites with data

ITEM 3: Sudan has over 10 million internally displaced people, and millions starving because of a military conflict fueled by US/Israel efforts to keep the Arab world under dictatorships. And though not researched enough, like in Palestine

ITEM 4: It is always about ongoing colonialism (Examples)

ITEM 5: The World Court has ended the Oslo ruse: The ICJ's ruling that international law protects the rights of Palestinians, and they need not negotiate with their oppressors for those rights, dealt a definitive blow to decades of Western efforts to situate Israel outside the reach of the law

ITEM 6: Shir Hever writes The end of Israels economy: As Israels genocidal war against Gaza continues unabated, the Israeli economy is facing a catastrophe. The physical destruction in Israel from the war has been minimal, but one thing has been destroyed: its future.

ITEM 5: Hiroshima and Nagasaki 79 years later remain the largest single terror bombings. The colonial powers that did this are not joining ceremonies because their genocidal pet genocidal apartheid regime ("Israel") who is leading us to WWIII was not invited.

ITEM 7: Refaat Alareer, our friend from Gaza who was murdered by the genocidal regime is remembered via his last poem "If I must Die"). Reem Kilani set the poem to beautiful music and is donating any proceeds from the song to UNRWA. You can do this via their website or listen on youtube, but donate to UNRWA.org

Defenseless under the night

Our world in stupor lies;

Yet, dotted everywhere,

Ironic points of light

Flash out wherever the Just

Exchange their messages:

May I, composed like them

Of Eros and of dust,

Beleaguered by the same

Negation and despair,

Show an affirming flame

---WH Auden 1939

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French