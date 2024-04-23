 
Login/Register Login | Register
38 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Seriously Supreme Court-January 6th Not Obstruction? When Blocked Most Serious U.S. Proceeding, Verifying the President?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Weiner
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

By Robert Weiner and Ben Kearney

Seriously, Supreme Court Conservative justices like Clarence Thomas, you're contending January 6 was not obstruction of an official proceeding? How can you think that when it was blocking the most serious official U.S. proceeding, certifying the Presidential election? The blocking was done successfully for half a day with violence, maiming, and causing deaths, loud chanted death threats to the Speaker of the House and the Vice President, and House members and Senators running for their lives and hiding. Only when the Capitol police, many of whom who were injured and maimed by the obstructors, finally subdued the situation could Congress reconvene late into the night and certify and verify the election.

How is that not an official proceeding that the insurrectionists blocked, as did the people and leader who sent the blockers there to do exactly that?

Supreme Court, you should be ashamed of yourselves if you allow that to be discarded with a legal trick of interpretation for the benefit of one side.

On April 16th, Justice Thomas said in the oral arguments for Fischer vs United, "There have been many violent protests that have interfered with proceedings. Has the government applied this provision to other protests in the past?" There has never been a January 6th where rioters invaded Congress to block the certification of a President, which makes obstruction the valid charge for the obstructors.

The law applies to anyone who "corruptly -- (1) alters, destroys, mutilates, or conceals a record, document, or other object, or attempts to do so, with the intent to impair the object's integrity or availability for use in an official proceeding; or (2) otherwise obstructs, influences, or impedes any official proceeding, or attempts to do so."

Negating the application of the law is a mistake the Court should not make before it is too late. The precedent could allow a repeat of one of America's most horrible moments that threatened our democracy, and could again.

Robert Weiner was a spokesman in the Clinton and George W. Bush White Houses. He was also the Communications Director of the House Government Operations and Judiciary Committees under Chairman John Conyers, and Senior Aide to Four-Star Gen/Drug Czar Barry McCaffrey and Reps. Charles Rangel, Claude Pepper, Ed Koch, and Sen Ted Kennedy. Ben Kearney is Policy Analyst and Writer at Robert Weiner Associates and Solutions for Change.

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Weiner Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Election; Obstruction Of Justice; Obstructionism; President; Supreme Court, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Do Conservatives Vote Against Their Own Interest?

Jeb Bush's Elephant in the Room: Role in Bush v. Gore Recount

Mueller's End Game: Maybe As Soon As Trump Wants, But Not How He'd Like

Food Stamp Myth Busting

Iran: Nuclear Weapons or Peaceful Energy?

Bad money vs. bad money -- how Denver ballot measure could be blueprint for getting money out of politics

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend