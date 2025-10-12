 
Selling American Children Down River. The Gutting of the Department of Education

By Dr. Lenore Daniels

Dr. Lenore Daniels
I imagine Russell Vought of Project 2025 sitting at his desk thinking, first on how best to gut a federal agency such as the Department of Education (DOE). I see him looking on at federal workers in his mind and drawing a big X over their names. Gutting the DOE is a way to justify its inefficiency and the necessity to ultimately shut the department down.

Fight Racism Fight Sexism Fight Antisemitism Smash Fascism BSD demon, 28C3, Berlin, Germany.jpg
It's not in him to see the black parents of a first time college student step foot on a university campus. Entering her last year in high school, theres a black young lady, accepted into a university across country, worried now about how she's be able to attend without a Pell Grant? If Vought sees them at all, its long enough to type out the directive to dismantle and privatize. Let the burden of an education in higher education rest with the individual and private financial institutions.


Look to vouchers and charter schools for the education of children who should be directed toward vocational education. In other words, preparing them for the high-tech, AI world. Above all, eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.


Parents of white children needed not worry about a thing. The future is for you!


Kevin Roberts promises that Project 2025 will restore the family as the centerpiece of American life. The Project, he argues, is all about our children. On the other hand, Roberts calls for a list of terms, starting with sexual orientation and gender identity as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion to be eliminated. It seems that in fascist America, to even think of diversity, equity, and inclusion is to be accused of being a leftist, a socialist, a communist. Anti-American! And in fact, in this America where fascists dictate what is acceptable, to oppose the move back to an apartheid-rule--otherwise known as Jim Crow, legalized segregation--would be American.

It's not hard to see that Vought and Roberts aren't talking about all American children and young adults and their rights!


Frederick Douglass was acutely aware of his state of enslavement. At twelve, he recognized show the white children were free, and, as free children, they could learn to read and write, fulfill their potential. He, on the other hand, recognized that slavery was designed by others to restrain him from being human. He was a slave for life. If he didn't take his life into his hands, he would remain ignorant of the world that surrounded him, the plantation, town, state, and country.


Douglass looked around at the enslaved blacks, many, without a care about freedom. So entrenched was the lessons, religious and secular, that blacks were naturally created by the divine being to serve the white race. His master warned that a black would be spoiled as a laborer if he or she learned to read and write. Black should learn to obey their masters otherwise they would be of no value not just to the master, but also to the entire system in which the US becomes a wealthy nation.

Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Related Topic(s): American Culture; American Education; American History; Authoritarianism; Black History; Children; Corporate Fascism; Department Of Education; Disabled; Educational Crisis; (more...) Fascism; Higher Education; Lgbtq; Public Education; Selling America; War On Democracy, Add Tags  (less...)

Dr. Lenore Daniels

American fascists are destroying one institution after another. None were perfect, but we did live in an AMerican in which we were working toward a democratic state. Now diversity, equity, and inclusion could get you standing before a judge in court. That's if you are lucky!

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 12, 2025 at 3:37:38 PM

