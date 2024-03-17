Seeing red



FAHRENHEIT 451 by Ray Bradbury, Corgi 1957. 160 pages. Cover by John Richards.

(Image by Jim Linwood) Details DMCA



It was 1968

I am driving my Morris Minor

With red leather bucket seats.

(I remember the weight of the hood.)

I remember Pegasus,

The flying horse on the Mobil sign.

I remember

The day my youth ended

When my brother asked me

Have you thought about the draft?

I remember the red in the markings of the carapace

Of my painted turtle.

I remember the red of the fall leaves

And the cover of Fahrenheit 451, 1972.

Between '68 and '72,

I thought a lot about the draft.

Then something in me caught fire.

I was a pacifist on fire,

Red hot.

My road was red.

Dawn was red,

The whole horizon.