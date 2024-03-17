Seeing red

FAHRENHEIT 451 by Ray Bradbury, Corgi 1957. 160 pages. Cover by John Richards.
It was 1968
I am driving my Morris Minor
With red leather bucket seats.
(I remember the weight of the hood.)
I remember Pegasus,
The flying horse on the Mobil sign.
I remember
The day my youth ended
When my brother asked me
Have you thought about the draft?
I remember the red in the markings of the carapace
Of my painted turtle.
I remember the red of the fall leaves
And the cover of Fahrenheit 451, 1972.
Between '68 and '72,
I thought a lot about the draft.
Then something in me caught fire.
I was a pacifist on fire,
Red hot.
My road was red.
Dawn was red,
The whole horizon.