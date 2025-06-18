"Security, unemployment, and reconstruction are the key issues in Syria" interview with Saddam Hussein

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

The crippling U.S. and EU sanctions have been lifted from Syria, and the stage of rebuilding Syria has begun. Syrians from all occupations and levels of society are anxious to rebuild their lives and their homes.

Already, Syrian refugees from abroad have begun returning with the hope of a chance for safety and prosperity in their beloved homeland.

Steven Sahiounie of MidEastDiscourse, interviewed the Syrian journalist and writer, Saddam Hussein, who is with RT and based in Moscow.

#1. Steven Sahiounie (SS): Syria has entered into a $7 billion energy deal recently with a Qatar-led consortium. What is your view on this development?

Saddam Hussein (SD): The importance of the energy agreement with Syria is that it took place under American sponsorship and approval, and it is considered a declaration and launch of the "New Syria" without sanctions. The project will need years for the Syrian citizen to feel its results, but if implemented, it promises to bring Syria out of the dark tunnel, from darkness towards light, and might alleviate the suffering of the Syrian citizen who has endured over a decade of electricity shortages, which caused an economic paralysis. Now, we can talk about a strong launch for Syria in the economic, financial, and business sectors, and an improvement in the quality of life in the country, because electricity is the lifeline.

#2. SS: Syria has faced many challenges in the last six months after the fall of the Assad regime. In your opinion, what are the main issues facing Syria now?

SH: In my opinion, the primary issue facing Syria today is the matter of monopolizing weapons and integrating the factions into the Ministry of Defense, and I believe the new government is moving in this direction. The other matter is the necessity of holding all perpetrators accountable and achieving transitional justice according to the law. The primary concern today in Syria is establishing security and safety, which reflects positively on all sectors. Another matter is finding economic solutions in partnership with international organizations and creating unique, rapid solutions for the difficult Syrian living reality, and this task is not easy. In my view, the problem that will explode if not solved is the drowning of tens of thousands of Syrians in the swamp of unemployment. We must expedite reviewing the files of dismissed employees and securing alternative job opportunities for tens of thousands of them during the reconstruction phase. And this is the major challenge: reconstruction. Syria is a destroyed country, and millions of its people are still displaced, internally displaced, or refugees. Securing conditions for their safe return must be a priority for the current government.

The danger everyone talks about today is partition. In my belief, this is not possible, indeed it is impossible, and it seems there is an international desire for Syria to remain united. This was expressed by the American envoy through his criticism of the Sykes-Picot Agreement. Confronting partition is achieved through Syrian unity, activating the integration agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), resolving outstanding issues with Al-Suwayda, settling the file of the Syrian coast, thwarting any attempt for figures from the previous regime to return under any name, expediting transitional justice, and defining clear lists of wanted individuals from the previous regime. It is essential to activate the local police apparatus in every city and form local committees in every governorate, city, and village, so that their residents take responsibility for defending them against dangers. Of course, this should be done in coordination with the General Security and the Syrian Ministry of Defense.

#3. SS: Recently, a decision was taken that the foreign fighters in Syria could remain and become part of the new Syrian army. The U.S. envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack agreed to this plan. In your opinion, why would the U.S. agree to this controversial plan?

SH: Regarding the file of foreign fighters, it is a thorny issue. I believe it is in the interest of America, the West, and the East to resolve this file in Syria to ensure these fighters do not return to their countries of origin, which consider them a danger.

But what about Syria? In my opinion, foreign fighters are not a single category: among them are those internationally wanted, the dangerous and less dangerous ones, and ordinary people whose presence with their families has become a reality. This category can be integrated into society through civilian jobs, with strict conditions like any country for obtaining citizenship. And if they join the army, they should not hold any leadership positions. I believe the direction is indeed this way. There are genuine American fears that if these individuals are not integrated into the military institution, they might join more extremist groups and become ticking time bombs. However, their joining the Ministry of Defense makes them subject to its laws and they move according to its directives. We need time to judge the results.

#4. SS: There are recent news report concerning the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group operating in Syria. In your view, what is significant about the timing of their actions, and who might benefit from increased IS attacks?

SH: I believe ISIS is a paid international service organization. Any external or internal party harmed by the acceleration of events in Syria could use this card. The optimal solution to confront this danger is to strengthen the domestic front and not leave any gap through which this terrorist organization can enter.

#5. SS: Russia has an airbase in Syria, as well as a naval base. There has been some question as to whether Russia will be allowed to remain in those bases. In your opinion, will Russia be asked to stay, or to leave?

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).