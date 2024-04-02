My Mom used to say: If you don't have anything nice to say,
Don't say anything at all.
Well, Mom.
Your positivity shined through
The murk of my troubled heart all those years.
I don't remember you saying anything negative.
But when I read this today
I imagined you turning your pained eyes to me
As if to say, "Say something".
Truth is, I stopped following Mom's "Pollyanna" advice decades ago
But I needed her to believe in her own teaching.
See what I'm saying?
I needed her to stay positive.
And that she did.
For all the years of my growing up
She held space for my beleaguered heart.
But if this is truly a world where
Feeding people is a crime
Then I know a lot of criminals
Who will not mend their ways.
And my mother was the worst offender.
Maybe even a terrorist.
If she says, "Say something"
I'll be damned if I don't.
And what I'm going to say is,
Maybe we're all damned if we don't!
........
