My Mom used to say: If you don't have anything nice to say,

Don't say anything at all.





Well, Mom.

Your positivity shined through

The murk of my troubled heart all those years.





I don't remember you saying anything negative.





But when I read this today

I imagined you turning your pained eyes to me





As if to say, "Say something".





Truth is, I stopped following Mom's "Pollyanna" advice decades ago

But I needed her to believe in her own teaching.





See what I'm saying?

I needed her to stay positive.





And that she did.





For all the years of my growing up

She held space for my beleaguered heart.





But if this is truly a world where

Feeding people is a crime





Then I know a lot of criminals

Who will not mend their ways.





And my mother was the worst offender.

Maybe even a terrorist.





If she says, "Say something"

I'll be damned if I don't.





And what I'm going to say is,

Maybe we're all damned if we don't!



.bbc.com/news/world-68710515