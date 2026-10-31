Saving or Dismantling Democracy, a Legacy for the Supreme Court that Chief Justice Roberts of Indiana Can Choose

By Robert Weiner & Brenna Sculthorpe

Exclusive to OpEd News

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comes from Indiana values, in which he puts a great deal of importance on the integrity of the government. During his years in high school at La Lumiere School in 1979, he was co-captain of the football team and also co-editor of his school's newspaper club, where he learned leadership skills and also where he became a standout figure in his community.

Now those values will be put to the test. He will now set his and the Court's legacy for all time, positive or negative, with the most important set of decisions in his court tenure: either saving or dismantling democracy with the Midterm Elections coming up.

The Administration is threatening many actions to disrupt the regularly safe elections: ICE and National Guard interference before and after November 3rd with ballot seizures and voter harassment,

The use of the "Insurrection Act" and other "emergencies" when the only emergency will be happening is the White House and DOJ interference, and the changing of congressional norms to certify the results January 3rd, would make things worse for voters in the long run. Establishing these as norms will only lead to fewer voters and less "democracy."

On May 12th of this year, when asked about whether he was open to deploying the National Guard and ICE agents to polling locations, President Trump announced that he would “do anything necessary to make sure we have honest elections.”

While most recently in an interview President Trump did on October 1st, when he was asked about ruling out declaring a state of emergency leading up to the midterms, he said, “I don’t rule anything out or in. We’ll see.”

Yet, the Department of Homeland Security officials come out to say they have no plans to send ICE to the polls .

So which is it?

With these threats and no clear answer from President Trump, Democrats and many nonpartisan officials alike are preparing injunctions and actions to protect voters' sacred rights and results on Election Day and Certification Day. As Chuck Schumer announced in July, he and his fellow Democrats are running tabletop doomsday stimulations to prepare for these upcoming Midterms. These will instantly hit the lower courts, and the Roberts Supreme Court must be prepared to support their rulings if they want democracy to stay protected.

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