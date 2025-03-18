Saving American democracy will Take Constitutional Courage



My Hero H. L. Mencken was Right

Keeping our democratic republic requires individual implementation of America's historically proven resilience, to divorce the malice aforethought of apprentice demolition.

Embracing an international mistake who best reflects our worst self-image drains national willpower, wherewithal and wisdom.

Fortunately, each of us possesses at least one powerful talent to save America from top-down destruction by wealth hoarders, so unless health is impaired, it will require more than armchair patriotism.

The gamut of political unity (democrats, republicans, independents and non-voters) in Town Halls, in front of State Legislatures, face-to-face with Congressional members - proclaiming common sense: legally, non-violently, even in silent protest before 11/3/2026, is crucial for America's surviving self-mutilation.

Oddly oblivious to offshoot of voting privileges as American citizens, nearly 90 million Americans dissected America into half, America First and half dreamers dreaming of what might have been - again.

The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our star dictator wannabe but in ourselves!

Generally, I respect the political wisdom of Michael Steele and PhD Basil Smikle - even AOC occasionally - but Senator Chuck Schumer and Republican Chuck Edwards, ignored Party Line dictates, knowing they would suffer for it - because sometimes, the truth hurts so much even the well-intentioned protectors of it are entrapped like our corporate owned Breaking News addicted media and congressional echo chambers.

Schumer's perceived white-flag cave was potentially a self-inflicted sacrifice to spare Americans already suffering sinister slings and autocratic arrows of outrageous oligarchic felonious fortune: stolen jobs, financial insecurity, and potentially, healthcare - from the disaster of shutting down what's left of America's individualism, equality, diversity, unity, liberty, and self-government.

Even when not Capitol Hill divided, Democrats have not been the Holy Grail of democracy, but at least since Hoovervilles, democratic presidents have cleaned up the economic failures left by Republican presidents, and since 11/8/1960, have strived to be the Party of, Love thy neighbor as thyself.

Regardless of politics, creed, skin color, voting record, gender, sexual preferences or income, it's essential that, collectively, we pledge allegiance to, Won't You Be My Neighbor - because on Ides of March 2025, every human soul living in America was threatened by a soulless self-deluded, Peter Principal confirmation, believing, vengeance is mine says the Lord, bestowed almighty power upon he who, like Napoleon self-dubs himself emperor.

Spewing fabricated numbers without a modicum of regard for America's First Amendment, his M.O: destruction of American homeownership, affordable food, fuel, education, afterschool programs, from children to seniors: in Red States predominately!

Dictators need: Chaos, Confusion, Public Panic, falsely accused Enemies of the State, apopulus (or Congress) too compromised to oppose them.

When government ignores Constitutional law, We the People and our Courts are the last standing protective defenders of America's First Amendment rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. - the very things being stolen by our Ugly American's created mayhem.

However, when peacefully leading by example in favor of, Liberty and Justice for all, we personify both American Dream and Promise.

So, assemble peacefully: support organizations like ACLU and Common Ground to speak for us through our Judiciary system - the only third of government left standing between Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors, and our freedom to be free.

However, dismantling of America's integrity, international strength and faith in our domestic institutions started long before 1/20/2025 - Factcheck:

