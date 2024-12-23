 
Login/Register Login | Register
97 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News   

Saudi Vision 2030: Transforming a Nation Beyond Oil

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

Mohammed BAHBRY
Message Mohammed BAHBRY

Saudi Vision 2030: Transforming a Nation Beyond Oil

BY

MOHAMMED ABDULLAH SALEM BAHBRY

Introduction

Saudi Arabia is currently navigating a pivotal transformation within its financial landscape, spurred by ambitious economic reforms intended to reduce the country's reliance on oil revenues [Al-Rodhan, 2020]. These reforms are vital, as they aim to enhance the Kingdom's economic competitiveness, create diversified income streams, and respond to global trends emphasizing sustainability and resilience. Historically, Saudi Arabia's economic strength has been heavily anchored in oil exports, which have long underpinned its growth and development. However, the volatility of oil prices in recent years has magnified the urgency for a diversified and resilient economic framework (El-Katiri, 2019).

One of the most strategic initiatives driving this transformation is Saudi Vision 2030. Launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), this vision represents a comprehensive plan to transition the economy from its heavy dependence on oil toward diversified industries such as technology, tourism, and entertainment [Al-Rodhan, 2020]. Vision 2030 has already demonstrated progress, as evidenced by the non-oil GDP growth rate increasing from 1.82% in 2016 to 4.93% during the first half of 2023 (Government of Saudi Arabia, 2023). This diversification strategy reflects not just economic ambition but also a commitment to generating sustainable opportunities for the Saudi population while reinforcing societal and environmental progress.

Furthermore, the shift encapsulated in Vision 2030 represents more than just economic change. It symbolizes a reimagining of Saudi Arabia's cultural identity, modernization goals, and efforts to integrate itself into the global economy amid technological advancements and geopolitical shifts (Alsaaidi, 2020).. Although the vision has gained international attention and praise, it has faced challenges such as resistance from conservative groups and global uncertainties. Nevertheless, the success of this strategic blueprint has the potential to reshape the Kingdom's future stability and its role in global affairs.

Main Factors

1. Economic Diversification is Not Optional

Economic diversification is no longer a strategic choice for Saudi Arabia; it has become an absolute necessity for ensuring long-term economic stability and sustainability (Moshashai et al., 2020). The launch of Saudi Vision 2030 represents a bold effort to achieve this transition. One of its key objectives is to reduce the contribution of oil revenues to the economy by fostering non-oil sectors such as tourism, entertainment, technology, and renewable energy. Significant progress has already been made, as evidenced by the rise in the non-oil GDP growth rate, which increased from 1.82% in 2016 to 4.93% by mid-2023 (IMF, 2023). This demonstrates a clear shift in the country's financial dynamics and a growing commitment to diversification. Central to these plans are flagship projects like NEOM-- a $500 billion futuristic city focused on technology and sustainability-- and the Red Sea Project, aimed at making Saudi Arabia a global tourism hub (Winarni & Permana, 2022).

Moreover, diversification is critical not just for economic resilience but also for job creation and social development. With a rapidly growing population and a young workforce, the Kingdom requires a broad economic base to generate employment opportunities and improve living standards (World Bank, 2022). By investing in industries such as tourism, Saudi Arabia is capitalizing on its cultural and natural assets, while initiatives in technology and innovation position it as a competitive player in the global economy.

Failing to diversify would leave Saudi Arabia exposed to significant economic risks, including potential revenue declines from declining global demand for oil and increased competition from renewable energy (BP Energy Outlook, 2021). In addition, reliance on a single sector could hinder the Kingdom's ability to adapt to economic shocks, such as those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, economic diversification is not merely an ambition but a critical pathway to ensuring Saudi Arabia's economic sustainability and global competitiveness in the 21st century.

2. Geopolitical and Regional Impacts

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Mohammed BAHBRY Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Master student
Related Topic(s): China; Iran, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Saudi Vision 2030: Transforming a Nation Beyond Oil

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend