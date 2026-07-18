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Saudi-U.S. Ties Face Their Deepest Rift in Years Over Iran, Regional Security, and Diplomatic Priorities

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Steven Sahiounie
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The strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and the United States, long regarded as one of the foundations of Middle Eastern security and global energy stability, is facing its most serious strain in years, according to multiple reports citing American, Arab, and regional intelligence officials.

While Riyadh remains one of Washington's closest partners in the region, recent disagreements over the conflict with Iran, regional security strategy, and the future direction of Middle East diplomacy have reportedly eroded trust between the two allies.

According to The Wall Street Journal and The Times of Israel, relations deteriorated significantly after Saudi Arabia resisted U.S. efforts to expand military operations against Iran, reflecting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's broader strategy of prioritizing regional stability over military escalation.

Saudi Arabia's position has been shaped largely by its long-term economic transformation agenda under Vision 2030. Riyadh has consistently argued that another major regional conflict would threaten global energy markets, discourage foreign investment, damage Gulf infrastructure, and undermine years of economic reform designed to diversify the Kingdom's economy.

The Kingdom has also maintained a firm position on another major U.S. priority-- normalization with Israel. Although the Trump administration has reportedly encouraged Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords, Riyadh has repeatedly stated that it will not establish formal diplomatic relations with Israel without meaningful progress toward a two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The most significant disagreement, however, emerged over the U.S.-Iran confrontation.

According to officials cited by The Wall Street Journal, Saudi Arabia warned Washington against expanding military operations, arguing that a broader conflict could destabilize the Middle East, disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, trigger severe volatility in global oil markets, and expose Gulf energy infrastructure to Iranian retaliation.

Those concerns reportedly came to a head during a U.S. military initiative known as "Project Liberty," an operation designed to secure commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating attacks on maritime traffic.

The operation required access to Saudi airspace and military facilities, but according to American and Arab officials familiar with the discussions, Riyadh initially refused to authorize the use of its territory. The decision reportedly forced Washington to suspend the operation shortly after it began.

Although President Donald Trump later publicly attributed the suspension to diplomatic progress with Tehran, officials cited by The Wall Street Journal said Saudi opposition played a decisive role in halting the mission during its initial phase.

The White House reportedly reacted with frustration.

According to U.S. and Arab officials, the Trump administration warned Saudi Arabia that deliveries of critical defensive systems-- including interceptor missiles and drone-defense capabilities used to counter Iranian attacks-- could be delayed unless Riyadh reversed its position.

Facing mounting security concerns, Saudi Arabia eventually agreed to restore military cooperation, allowing the operation to proceed discreetly. Nevertheless, U.S. officials reportedly concluded that the dispute caused lasting damage to mutual confidence.

The military disagreement was followed by a series of diplomatic developments that further fueled perceptions of deteriorating relations.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio's recent Gulf tour included visits to the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain but excluded Saudi Arabia. According to sources familiar with Saudi thinking, officials in Riyadh viewed the omission as a deliberate diplomatic slight, although American officials denied that interpretation and noted that Rubio held discussions with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a Gulf Cooperation Council meeting.

According to the reports, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also declined an invitation to attend the G7 Summit attended by President Trump, reflecting Saudi dissatisfaction with Washington's handling of the regional crisis. Saudi media, however, attributed the Crown Prince's absence to prior domestic commitments.

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Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

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