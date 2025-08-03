 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News      

Saudi-Syrian partnership signals economic and political support

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

Steven Sahiounie
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has a plan: it's called Vision 2030. The underlying infrastructure of his visionary project calls for regional stability.

Syria had been in chaos and a deadly civil war beginning in 2011, but when the Assad regime fell, that opened the door to peace and stability. Saudi Arabia has reached out a hand to help Syria recover and prosper.

The Saudi $6.4 billion commitment to Syria is not just a financial investment, but is sign of the Saudi commitment to keep Syria from falling victim to Israeli plans of partitioning Syria into weak sections which can be exploited to benefit Tel Aviv.

Syria's Energy Minister Mohammad al-Bashir arrived in Saudi Arabia on July 26 for meetings with Saudi officials for talks on expanding joint initiatives in oil, electricity, and water management, as well as identifying new investment prospects.

On July 24, the Syrian-Saudi Business Council was announced during an investment forum held in Damascus. Mohammad Abunayyan, the council chairman, revealed a five-year action plan to deepen economic collaboration between the two countries.

"The council is being established at a critical time, as Syria prepares for a new phase that requires joint efforts to rebuild the country and restore safety, stability, and prosperity to the Syrian people," Abunayyan said.

The 2025-2030 goals are to promote economic cooperation, while shining a light on investment opportunities, partnerships and facilitating trade and logistics for exports of Saudi goods and services to Syria.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, met with Mohammad Al Bashir, Minister of Energy of the Syrian Arab Republic.

Both sides discussed joint opportunities across energy sectors and plans to revitalize the existing resources in Syria which have been neglected during the 14-year civil war. Oil, electricity, renewable energy and methods of energy efficiency were all discussed.

Investment opportunities in developing projects

The meeting resulted in the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support energy cooperation between the two countries. Areas of joint interests include oil and gas, petrochemicals, electricity, electrical interconnection, and renewable energy.

The signing followed the conclusion of the Saudi-Syrian Investment Forum 2025 in Damascus, which resulted in the signing of 47 agreements totaling $ 6.4 billion. This forum marked the beginning of what officials describe as "a new chapter" in bilateral economic relations.

Energy Sector and Technological Exchange

Saudi and Syrian officials emphasized cooperation in energy transition strategies and advanced technologies, alongside human capital development and innovation. During his visit, Minister Al-Bashir toured the Sudair Solar Plant, operated by ACWA Power. Spanning 36 square kilometers and featuring 3.3 million solar panels, the facility boasts a capacity of 1.5 gigawatts. Inspired by its success, Al-Bashir expressed interest in replicating such a model in Syria.

Investment Boom Across Sectors

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): Arming Syrian Rebels; Arms For Syria; Israel Attacks Syria; Russian Naval Base In Syria; Syria; Syria Oil; Syrian Golan Heights; Turkey Attacks Syria, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

Ukraine and its Nazis

"War is inevitable between Israel and Hezbollah", interview with Abbas Zalzali

Lebanese migrant boat sunk off Tripoli with 60 onboard

US proxy wars in Ukraine, Syria, and China may be next

Like Cuba in 1962, is Ukraine a chessboard for superpowers?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend