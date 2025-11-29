Saudi Arabia took care of business in a wheeling-dealing White House

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

On November 18, U.S. President Donald Trump announced he was designating Saudi Arabia as a major non-NATO ally. Separately, the White House stated the U.S.-Saudi Arabia signed a Joint Declaration on the Completion of Negotiations on Civil Nuclear Energy Cooperation, which would see American companies partnering with the kingdom to produce civilian electricity, not bombs.

The Saudi Arabian Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), returned to the U.S. after seven years, and was successful in going home with almost everything he asked for.

However, Trump came out empty-handed on one key item on his wish list. Trump is keen on having Saudi Arabia sign on to the Abraham Accords. On December 29, 2022, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took office and stated one of his goals was to sign Saudi Arabia to the Accords.

MBS said recently, "We want to be part of the Abraham Accords, but we also want to be sure that we secure a clear path to a two-state solution."

According to reporting by Yedioth Ahronoth, MBS is pushing the U.S. administration to provide a firm and binding guarantee to launch negotiations leading to the establishment of a Palestinian state within five years.

But, the obstacle preventing a Saudi-Israeli normalization seems not to be dependent on Trump, Netanyahu or MBS.

According to a Pew Research Center survey conducted Feb. 5-March 11, 2025, only 16% of Jewish Israelis think peaceful coexistence is possible, although 40% of Arab Israelis believe the two-state solution can work. Until a new Israeli government can take leadership, and promote the benefits of peace with neighbors, instead of genocide, the Abraham Accords will remain an elusive goal.

Diplomats, analysts, and policymakers increasingly describe Saudi Arabia as an assertive actor capable of shaping economic, political, and strategic outcomes far beyond its borders.

Economically, Saudi Arabia has reinforced its pivotal position in the global energy market through its influential role in the OPEC+ alliance. This position has given Riyadh enhanced leverage over oil pricing and market stability.

Concurrently, the Kingdom has launched an unprecedented campaign to attract foreign investment as part of its Vision 2030 strategy. By moving away from oil dependence and opening doors to advanced technology, manufacturing, and global expertise, Saudi Arabia aims to build a competitive, diversified economy with long-term sustainability.

Politically and diplomatically, Saudi Arabia has emerged as a significant mediator in major global crises, most notably the RussiaUkraine war. By hosting discussions between Washington and Moscow, the Kingdom positioned itself as an indispensable interlocutor in a conflict shaping global security dynamics.

This shift marks a broader evolution: from a policy focus traditionally centered on energy and regional stability, Riyadh is increasingly influencing international diplomacy and security affairs.

The MBS visit prioritizes deepening economic and investment ties. Yet a key Saudi goal is also the pursuit of a comprehensive defense agreement with the U.S.--an undertaking complicated by the requirement of congressional approval.

U.S. officials have signaled that a full treaty-level agreement may not be imminent. Instead, a framework similar to the recent executive-based defense arrangement with Qatar is under consideration. Such an arrangement allows the U.S. to treat threats against Qatar--or potentially Saudi Arabia--as threats to American security, though it can be amended or reversed by future administrations.

Saudi political analyst Salem Al-Yami emphasized that the Kingdom seeks advanced defensive capabilities while maintaining sovereign strategic autonomy. He noted that Riyadh concludes agreements with states, not individuals, a subtle reference to shifting political landscapes in Washington. Al-Yami also acknowledged that the U.S. is uneasy with Saudi Arabia's acquisition of military technology from China and Russia.

A central element of the Saudi defense agenda is the acquisition of 48 F-35 fighter jets. While the Pentagon has made internal progress on the deal, congressional approval remains a significant barrier--particularly due to the longstanding U.S. commitment to preserving Israel's military superiority.

