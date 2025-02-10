 
Most Popular Choices
General News   

Saudi Arabia pledges support for Syria and will push for lifting US-EU sanctions.

No comments

Steven Sahiounie
Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa made his first foreign visit to Saudi Arabia, which was the same choice Donald Trump made in 2016.

On February 2, Sharaa was received at King Khaled International Airport by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region.

Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani accompanied him on the landmark visit to the oil-rich kingdom. Shibani had traveled to Riyadh last month to lay the groundwork for renewed Syrian-Saudi ties.

Sharaa met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, where both leaders discussed the current situation in Syria and ways to improve its security and stability.

The new Syrian administration aims to restore international relationships following 14 years of political isolation under the Assad regime. Syria expects Saudi Arabia to be instrumental in lobbying the US and EU to lift sanctions on Syria now that the dictator is gone, the leadership is in a transitional phase, and the Assad-sponsored drug smuggling is over.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, visited Damascus last month and promised to help secure an end to the sanctions while saying that Riyadh was engaged in "active dialogue with all relevant countries, whether the United States or the European Union, and we are hearing positive messages".

Sharaa said Saudi Arabia had a "genuine desire" to support his war-torn country, after meeting on Sunday with the Saudi Crown Prince.

"We held a long meeting during which we felt and heard a genuine desire to support Syria in building its future," Sharaa said in a statement on Telegram.

Syrian authorities are looking to the oil-rich Gulf countries to finance the reconstruction of their war-ravaged nation and revive its economy.

In late December, Sharaa said in an interview with the Saudi channel Al-Arabiya that the kingdom would "certainly play an important role" in Syria's future, highlighting a "great opportunity for investment".

On January 22, Shibani said Syria would open its economy to foreign investment while speaking at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

"Syria's economic resources are diverse and we have a lot of sectors - industry, tourism... of course, the economy in the future will be open and will open the road for foreign investment," said Shibani.

Shibani visited Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar in early January, during which he laid the foundation of Syria-Gulf cooperation and shared interests.

UN Syria envoy Geir Pedersen reiterated calls for ending the international sanctions imposed on Syria to repair and restore the lives and future of the Syrian people.

Sharaa assumed power as transitional president on January 29 after former regime leader Bashar al-Assad fled to Moscow on December 8.

Saudi King Salman and his son Crown Prince Mohammed were among the first to congratulate Sharaa on his official appointment.

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria and I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
