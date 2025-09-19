Saudi Arabia and Pakistan sign historic defense pact including nuclear arms

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

The dust in Doha had barely settled when Saudis Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman signed a historic deal with Pakistan. While the Qataris were asking themselves how could the U.S. betray them so spectacularly, the Saudis were busy shoring up their defenses to prevent any similar attack.

Both Qatar and Saudi Arabia are staunch American allies, and both oil-rich nations host U.S. military installations, with Qatar's base the largest in the Middle East. But, that didn't prevent Israel from attacking Doha and killing several people connected to Hamas, and one Qatari policeman.

U.S. President Donald Trump was quick to play innocent. He claimed he knew nothing of the Israeli attack, and was not pleased it happened. But, further investigations reveal the U.S. military base in Qatar knew of the attack and turned off their air defenses, and a British jet was also part of the maneuver. Everyone knew except the Qataris, who had pledged $1.2 billion to the Trump administration in May.

Late Wednesday evening, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a formal joint defense agreement, marking a significant enhancement of a decades-old security partnership. The move comes amid rising regional tensions and growing concerns among Gulf states about the reliability of the United States as a security guarantor.

The oil-rich Arab Gulf have traditionally been close to the U.S. and some have gone so far as to sign normalization agreements with Israel, at the behest of Trump, who views the Abraham Accords as an integral part of his legacy. The signing of Saudi Arabia had been a stated goal of the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, when he took office.

Saudi Arabia had given hope to Trump of signing the Abraham Accords, but only after a two-state solution is achieved for Palestine. Netanyahu and his extremist allies have said there will never be any Palestinian state.

The agreement follows a week of Israeli airstrikes on Doha, Qatar's capital, which disrupted diplomatic calculations across the region. When asked whether the pact obligates Pakistan to provide Saudi Arabia with a nuclear umbrella, a senior Saudi official told Reuters, This is a comprehensive defense agreement that includes all military means.

Pakistan remains the only nuclear-armed nation among Muslim-majority countries and possesses the largest standing army in the Islamic world. Islamabad has consistently stated that its military posture is focused on deterring India.

This agreement is the culmination of years of discussions, the Saudi official added. It is not a reaction to any specific country or event, but rather an institutionalization of a deep and long-standing cooperation between our two nations.

The Israeli airstrikes on Doha on September 9, which targeted Hamas political leaders during ceasefire negotiations mediated by Qatar, sparked outrage across the Arab world. Prior to the Gaza war, Gulf states allied with Washington had sought stable relations with both Iran and Israel to address longstanding security concerns. Qatar, however, has been directly targeted twice this year - once by Iran and once by Israel.

While Israel possesses a substantial nuclear arsenal, it maintains a policy of ambiguity, neither confirming nor denying its nuclear capabilities. Pakistan, by contrast, has openly stated that its nuclear weapons are intended solely to deter India, with missile ranges designed to reach any location within Indian territory.

A Nuclear Umbrella?

Pakistani television aired footage of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif embracing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman following the signing ceremony. Also present was Pakistan's powerful Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir.

A statement from the Pakistani Prime Ministers Office declared: This agreement, reflecting the shared commitment of both countries to enhance their security and promote peace in the region and the world, aims to deepen defense cooperation and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression. It stipulates that an attack on either country will be considered an attack on both.

The Saudi-Pakistani alliance dates back decades, rooted in shared strategic and economic interests. Pakistan has long maintained a military presence in Saudi Arabia, currently estimated at 1,500 to 2,000 personnel, providing technical and field training to Saudi forces, including air and ground support.

