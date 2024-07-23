The need to garden is the same human need as sports, sex, gambling, etc. However, politicians' attempts to satisfy this need among voters are far from perfect. New, and therefore bold and risky steps are needed. One such solution is to spend taxpayers' money to create affordable gardening cooperatives in the suburbs of a metropolis.

Gardens of the big city

In 2020, there were approximately 550 community gardens in New York City. (2) This is almost 2 times less than 35 years ago. (12) But city residents do not despair. Unable to rent expensive suburban real estate, New Yorkers are trying to satisfy their natural needs for gardening in the courtyards of apartment buildings, vacant lots, landfills and other unsuitable places. The enthusiasm of these people is impressive. On a very small plot of land in the middle of a multi-story building, New Yorkers are able to create a real oasis.

But... The city is a big economy. And the land under public gardens is 80% owned by the New York City Department or different City agencies. (2) The average price per square foot of land in New York is $663. (3) Such expensive land is inhabited by real estate, not plants. Gardens on expensive New York City land are an economic paradox. Therefore, every garden is a temporary phenomenon. Whatever agreements the authorities and citizens sign. Gardening on New York soil is a sad hobby. Because the garden you cultivate is unlikely to be seen by your children and grandchildren.

Let's be honest. At all times, city authorities have shown miracles of ingenuity to maintain a balance between economic feasibility and the natural needs of New Yorkers. Over the years, between 10% and 20% of vacant land in the city has been occupied by community gardens. But always, after a short period of calm, this led to the massive death of public gardens. Since empty plots had to be seized for economic activities incompatible with gardening! It is no coincidence that GreenThumb's license agreement is designed so that a community garden can be sold without any problems.(11)

This was the case in 1998, when out of 700 city gardens, 114 were put up for sale. (4) This was the case in 2002, when it was decided to liquidate 38 gardens. (5) This happened in 2015 when 9 gardens were sentenced to death. (6) This will be the case in September 2024, when Elizabeth Street Garden ceases to exist. (7) The most recent victim of the imperfections of human nature. The number of gardens in New York City has dropped from 1,000 in 1985 (12) to 550 in 2024. (2)

There is no way to change this. Although New Yorkers are getting creative in competing for gardens on fantastically expensive land. Almost 20 years ago, townspeople raised $1 million to buy gardens that city authorities wanted to use for development. (8) At the same time, illegal methods were actively used protest. Between 1998 and 2000, police arrested 130 people for protecting the gardens! (5) Nowadays, townspeople are trying protect gardens through new laws. For example, the vetoed Governor Hochul a bill to help preserve the state's community gardens (S.629-A/A.4139). (9) Sending petitions to the city mayor also continues. (10)

The situation will not change until the authorities and citizens look at the problem differently. Gardening, like any other type of human activity, requires compliance with a number of conditions. To garden, people need a lot of cheap land, which is not of interest to large capital. This means that the garden cannot be in the city. There will be no shops, entertainment venues or metro station near the garden! That's why land is cheap!

Water for irrigation, electricity and dirt road! These are the possible benefits of civilization. Rural landscape, river or lake are welcome. Rural life as it is! If people want to garden, this is what they need. But gardening in the center of a very expensive and large city is just as unnatural as skiing in a ballgown! Alas! It hurts. But it's obvious! Any public garden will sooner or later be given over to development. If this garden is not on private land.

Can a gardening cooperative in the suburbs replace a community garden in the city?

The story of gardens in New York is the story of the city government's failure to provide for the basic need of people to create. Plant a seed or seedling, water, weed and wait for new shoots. All these actions are a natural human need to give life. Throughout the history of the city, New Yorkers have been forced to satisfy this need in places unsuitable for this. It's hard to imagine a more imperfect way of gardening in a city as rich and powerful as New York. After all, humanity has long known a civilized way of satisfying city residents in gardening. This method is called differently in different countries. In Germany it is called Ferienhaus, in Ukraine it's called a dacha.

Dachas are not summer homes with an average price of $1 million, as in Southampton and East Hampton. (1) But modest plots of land of 0.09 acres* or 4,300 sq. ft. without the right to build housing, but with running water, electricity and the ability to install non-permanent structure, for example, car house, sun canopy or a tent.

People cannot live permanently on such plots of land, but people can garden in the summer, barbecue, socialize with friends and sleep over on the weekends. Dacha plots may not be the property of citizens. Often this is state, municipal or departmental land, which is given to citizens for rent or free of charge for gardening. If the tenant does not grow a garden, then the land plot is taken away from him. In some countries, dacha plots of land are sold or transferred into the ownership of citizens. On such dacha plots it is allowed to build housing and even register this house as the main place of residence.

But still, a classic dacha is just a plot of land in an area without shops, hospitals or entertainment venues. Because the main purpose of dacha is gardening and rural life for a short time. City dwellers can go outside the city and be farmers for a short time. This is a pleasant and useful way of relaxation for poor people.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).