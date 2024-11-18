Sanders,Colleagues Move to Block Arms Sales to Israel, Vote Likely This Week

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) introduced Joint Resolutions of Disapproval on Sept 25th, 2024, noting that "the Senate will vote on these resolutions when it reconvenes in November."

Since then, more Senators, including Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Elizabeth Warren, have publicly supported the Joint Resolutions of Disapproval.

MPower Action states,

"Israel ignored the Biden administration's set deadline for humanitarian aid delivery into Gaza.

"And the White House has simply turned a blind eye.

"Congress, however, can force the White House to take an arms embargo on Israel seriously:

"Senator Bernie Sanders' legislation to block US arms to Israel could end-run the White House's inaction on Gaza -- and it's about to come for a vote, likely on Wednesday .

"Most U.S. voters want to stop U.S. arms sales to Israel and end Israel's war on Gaza. The Biden administration hasn't listened. But that could be about to change. Senator Bernie Sanders just filed Congressional "Joint Resolutions of Disapproval" (JRD) to block $20 billion in U.S. arms sales to Israel.

"Email your Senators today: Tell them to support the Sanders resolutions and end U.S. arms sales to Israel NOW.

"Just a few weeks ago, President Biden approved over $20 billion of U.S. arms sales to Israel. These sales include weaponry linked to the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians in Gaza. The export of such weapons is clearly in violation of U.S. laws, including the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 and the Arms Export Control Act (AECA)

"As of this writing, the Sanders-led Joint Resolutions of Disapproval (JRD) is the only mechanism available to Congress to prevent the most recent U.S. arms sales to Israel from advancing.

"We have to act. Take action today. Tell your Senators to join Sen. Sanders' efforts to stop arming Israel's genocide.

