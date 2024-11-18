 
Login/Register Login | Register
216 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News    H1'ed 11/18/24

Sanders,Colleagues Move to Block Arms Sales to Israel, Vote Likely This Week

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments, In Series: Bernie Sanders
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Meryl Ann Butler
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)

BernieSanders.
BernieSanders.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Jonathunder)   Details   Source   DMCA

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) introduced Joint Resolutions of Disapproval on Sept 25th, 2024, noting that "the Senate will vote on these resolutions when it reconvenes in November."

Since then, more Senators, including Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Elizabeth Warren, have publicly supported the Joint Resolutions of Disapproval.

MPower Action states,

"Israel ignored the Biden administration's set deadline for humanitarian aid delivery into Gaza.

"And the White House has simply turned a blind eye.

"Congress, however, can force the White House to take an arms embargo on Israel seriously:

"Senator Bernie Sanders' legislation to block US arms to Israel could end-run the White House's inaction on Gaza -- and it's about to come for a vote, likely on Wednesday .

"Most U.S. voters want to stop U.S. arms sales to Israel and end Israel's war on Gaza. The Biden administration hasn't listened. But that could be about to change. Senator Bernie Sanders just filed Congressional "Joint Resolutions of Disapproval" (JRD) to block $20 billion in U.S. arms sales to Israel.

"Email your Senators today: Tell them to support the Sanders resolutions and end U.S. arms sales to Israel NOW.

"Just a few weeks ago, President Biden approved over $20 billion of U.S. arms sales to Israel. These sales include weaponry linked to the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians in Gaza. The export of such weapons is clearly in violation of U.S. laws, including the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 and the Arms Export Control Act (AECA)

"As of this writing, the Sanders-led Joint Resolutions of Disapproval (JRD) is the only mechanism available to Congress to prevent the most recent U.S. arms sales to Israel from advancing.

"We have to act. Take action today. Tell your Senators to join Sen. Sanders' efforts to stop arming Israel's genocide.

Click here to write a letter to your senator.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Israel And Palestine; Israel Attacks Gaza; Israel Killing With U S Weapons; Israel-hamas War; Israeli Attacks On Gaza; Israeli Abuse; Israeli Apartheid; Israeli Attacks In Gaza; Israeli Fascism; Israeli Genocide; (more...) Israeli-palestinian; Sanders-Bernard, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Bernie Sanders"

Bernie Sanders: Justice for the Palestinians and Security for Israel (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/22/2023
Sanders' Proposal to Increase Social Security Benefits by $200 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/02/2022
Happy Birthday (almost) Bernie! (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/06/2021
View All 161 Articles in "Bernie Sanders"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CEO Ridiculed for Raising Minimum Wage to $70K Has the Last Laugh

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend