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Life Arts    H4'ed 9/23/26  

Sadly

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Gary Lindorff
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I have written extensively, as a Jungian expert (uncertified but well-grounded in Jung) and a shamanic practitioner, about how a shift in collective consciousness depends on enough people doing their inner work. I see things a little differently than most. And I know that there are those who cannot mentally process what I am saying. There are those who function as if the ego is everything and those (spiritually or psychically grounded folks) who know that ego-consciousness is relative to a great mystery. Having worked with dreams for over 50 ears I know that individuation for the Westerner begins with shadow work (Jungian) and soul retrieval (shamanic). That is why it is so rare for Europeans and North Americans to dive into their dreams, because they will have to interact with their shadow and salvage lost or rejected aspects of their core that was pared down as a prerequisite for living in the modern world which does not even acknowledge the existence of a soul. So, what we are facing is a spiritual problem, not a psychological problem, much less a political crisis. Every single one of us is dealing with or has dealt with trauma. Living in this world, paying taxes -- my god! -- we are living on a planet that is wasting its life-support systems. And this comes up in dreams. The collective psyche has changed since Jung was practicing. In some ways much of what he taught has been assimilated by the culture, such as the concept of synchronicity. (How synchronicity works cannot be explained by anyone I have ever met, but the concept is familiar to a large portion of the population.) Also, the concept of shadow, or the shadow is superficially understood. Anyway, if you give me a few dreams, dreamed over the period of a week or so, I can tell you what's going on in your psyche. (Unfortunately I believe that 90% of the human race does not want to know what is going on in their psyche.) I think Jung said the same thing. I once had a conversation with a billionaire who was going on and on about his accomplishments and investments, but he never asked me what I "do". Finally I interrupted him and asked, "Are you at all curious about me?" He seemed to look at me for the first time and asked the question: "What do you do?" I said, "I have a super power: I can see people's complexes, like an X-ray." He said, "I also have a super power. I can see people's weaknesses." That conversation chilled me to the bone. Sadly, this is where we are folks.

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Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

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