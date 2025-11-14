SNAP Crisis: It Should Never Have Come to This!

They were careless people, Tom and Daisy they smashed up things and creatures and then retreat back into their money or their vast carelessness or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made

F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby

That's nothing, said an employee at my favorite neighborhood grocery store.





I had come in and noticed the grocery cart area near the entrance almost empty, and I looked around and saw why. Standing near the employee, I commented on the store, crowded with young mothers and their children.





There was a woman who came up to the counter with four grocery carts, the employee said. She had young children.





Hungry children, no doubt.





In a predominately white neighborhood, I've always felt comfortable here. Apparently, white, black, latino/a, Muslim, Asian, Indian. It's the country. It's the world. All of us feel welcome. But the president of this country wants more hungry children in order to achieve-- the impossible!





Democrat Governor Tony Evers, Wisconsin, released the funds to send out to SNAP recipients. Just as Social Security is an entitlement, so is SNAP. In the last couple of weeks, families with children and seniors have had to rely on food panties and the neighborliness of neighbors to keep the shelves filed.





Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).