Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds      

SNAP Crisis: It Should Never Have Come to This!

By

Dr. Lenore Daniels
Message Dr. Lenore Daniels

They were careless people, Tom and Daisy they smashed up things and creatures and then retreat back into their money or their vast carelessness or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made

F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby

Groceries
Groceries
(Image by basykes from flickr)   Details   DMCA

That's nothing, said an employee at my favorite neighborhood grocery store.


I had come in and noticed the grocery cart area near the entrance almost empty, and I looked around and saw why. Standing near the employee, I commented on the store, crowded with young mothers and their children.


There was a woman who came up to the counter with four grocery carts, the employee said. She had young children.


Hungry children, no doubt.


In a predominately white neighborhood, I've always felt comfortable here. Apparently, white, black, latino/a, Muslim, Asian, Indian. It's the country. It's the world. All of us feel welcome. But the president of this country wants more hungry children in order to achieve-- the impossible!


Democrat Governor Tony Evers, Wisconsin, released the funds to send out to SNAP recipients. Just as Social Security is an entitlement, so is SNAP. In the last couple of weeks, families with children and seniors have had to rely on food panties and the neighborliness of neighbors to keep the shelves filed.


Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Related Topic(s): American Capitalism; Child Hunger; Children; Christian Nationalism; Democracy; Enemies Of Democracy; Food; Food Crisis; Freedom; No Kings Day; Snap Food Stamps; Tony Evers; USA Hunger; White Supremacy; Wisconsin

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Dr. Lenore Daniels

  New Content

Why do we even have a SNAP program in this rich nation? Why do we have hungry children? Parents struggling to feed them, to house them? Seniors in unaffordable apartments? Why are we engaged in conversations about Americans who will die because of the lack of health insurance?

Why is all of this happening in this country where the majority of the people work to remain unfree and enslaved to the wealthy?

Submitted on Friday, Nov 14, 2025 at 2:30:15 PM

