SCOTUS Ruling: Sotomayor, Kagan, Jackson Dissent



SCOTUS Justices Sotomayor, Kagan and Jackson

(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org)) Details DMCA



Sotomayor wrote, "Never in the history of our Republic has a President had reason to believe that he would be immune from criminal prosecution if he used the trappings of his office to violate the criminal law... Moving forward, however, all former Presidents will be cloaked in such immunity. If the occupant of that office misuses official power for personal gain, the criminal law that the rest of us must abide will not provide a backstop. With fear for our democracy, I dissent,"

Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson also issued dissents. Jackson wrote that the ruling "breaks new and dangerous ground."

USA today noted that " the court's three liberal justices were so incensed by the majority's opinion that they ended their dissents without the usual preface of 'respectfully.'"