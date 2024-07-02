 
SCOTUS Bestows Supreme Immunity on Donald Trump: the Silver Lining

Glenn Kirschner headshot photo.
Glenn Kirschner headshot photo.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Ejwii)   Details   Source   DMCA

Glenn Kirschner is a former federal prosecutor with 30 years of trial experience. He served in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia for 24 years, rising to the position of Chief of the Homicide Section. In that capacity, Glenn supervised 30 homicide prosecutors and oversaw all homicide grand jury investigations and prosecutions in Washington, DC. He analyzes current legal issues in his excellent Youtube series, Justice Matters with Glenn Kirschner. Yesterday he noted,

"July 1, 2024, is a dark day in American history. A captured, right-wing Supreme Court granted immunity to Donald Trump for the crimes he committed against the American people - crimes he committed to unlawfully and unconstitutionally retain the power of the presidency after losing the 2020 election. Now, the American people are left to be the jurors - and we will declare Trump guilty at the ballot box come Nov. 5. This video reviews the Supreme Court decision, a powerful dissent by Justice Sotomayor, joined by justices Karan and Jackson, and talks about the silver lining that is STILL out there."

JUSTICE SOTOMAYOR, with whom JUSTICE KAGAN and

JUSTICE JACKSON join, dissent:

Today's decision to grant former Presidents criminal immunity reshapes the institution of the Presidency. It makes a mockery of the principle, foundational to our Constitution and system of Government, that no man is above the law.

... Because our Constitution does not shield a former President from answering for criminal and treasonous acts, I dissent.

Kirschner goes on to identify the silver lining.

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor
 

Marta Steele

Dear MAB, Thanks for posting this most valuable article! We all need some light at the end of what seems to be an endless tunnel!

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 2, 2024 at 1:59:57 PM

Meryl Ann Butler

Thank you, Marta! Agreed!!!!!

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 2, 2024 at 2:06:57 PM

