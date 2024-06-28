SALT II Treaty Chips (poem)



'Paul Revere rides into the sunset'

(Image by A 'Cecil' I) Details DMCA



What kind of salt do you want rubbed in your wound,

looking so fresh and powerful in its pain,

like the burgeoning flower of the empty plain?

.



Perhaps you want ol' sea salt,

single cell Neptune's delight,

for the aching untouchable gestalt?

.



Perhaps you want Morton's --

for when it rains it pours and pours,

with you muttering they're all whores?

.



Maybe you drink brine, neat,

no ice, like the best French brut,

or tongue polish the Nazi boot?

.



Maybe Himalayan's what you're after,

pink and holy to salve your disaster?

.



The bonds of sodium chloride --

You can run but you cannot hide --

will season your devil's pride.

.



Could be human tears is the poison you have picked,

like some parasite of others's sorrow,

feeding the entropy of tomorrow.

The dogman sicked.

Bone of contention licked.

.



If you're dead inside

a right good seasoning might be all you need

to get your manliness back on its steed,

like a dulacha'n

totally insane

and doing Paul Revere's ride,

bouncy on his high horse,

though too late.