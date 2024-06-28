SALT II Treaty Chips (poem)

What kind of salt do you want rubbed in your wound,
looking so fresh and powerful in its pain,
like the burgeoning flower of the empty plain?
.
Perhaps you want ol' sea salt,
single cell Neptune's delight,
for the aching untouchable gestalt?
.
Perhaps you want Morton's --
for when it rains it pours and pours,
with you muttering they're all whores?
.
Maybe you drink brine, neat,
no ice, like the best French brut,
or tongue polish the Nazi boot?
.
Maybe Himalayan's what you're after,
pink and holy to salve your disaster?
.
The bonds of sodium chloride --
You can run but you cannot hide --
will season your devil's pride.
.
Could be human tears is the poison you have picked,
like some parasite of others's sorrow,
feeding the entropy of tomorrow.
The dogman sicked.
Bone of contention licked.
.
If you're dead inside
a right good seasoning might be all you need
to get your manliness back on its steed,
like a dulacha'n
totally insane
and doing Paul Revere's ride,
bouncy on his high horse,
though too late.