If M.A.G.A. has to be a thing, then so does S.T.A.R., - Saint Trump's Alternate Reality. Within the alternate reality found in Donald Trump's mind, all of his lies are truths. And his lemming-like acolytes buy into every word, because if The Donald says it, it must be true. You know, because he is a Christian Saint, and all.

"I am the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln." --Donald Trump, this week

"Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves, and, under a just God, cannot long retain it."--Abraham Lincoln, letter to H. L. Pierce, April 6, 1859

Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863.

Trump once said that people who came to the US from Nigeria "would never go back to their huts" once they saw America. --Donald Trump, 2017

Trump referred to predominantly Black populated Haiti and African countries, as "s--thole countries." --Donald Trump, January, 2018

In a question-and-answer session at this week's conference of the National Association of Black Journalists, Trump was presented with a brief overview of his racist actions, such as, "You've used 'animal 'and 'rabid' to describe Black district attorneys. You've attacked Black journalists, calling them a loser, saying the questions they asked are 'stupid and racist.' You had dinner with a white supremacist at your Mar-a-Lago resort. So my question, sir, now that you're asking Black supporters to vote for you: Why should Black voters trust you after you have used language like that?" Trump was not amused, became highly defensive, and did not answer the question, instead playing the victim.

During and ever since the 2020 presidential campaign, Trump has consistently said that there was "massive election fraud" perpetrated by the Dems (untrue), and that he had "won the election" (untrue).

