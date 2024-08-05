 
Login/Register Login | Register
3 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 8/5/24

S.T.A.R. - Saint Trump's Alternate Reality

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment

Dan Cooper
Message Dan Cooper

If M.A.G.A. has to be a thing, then so does S.T.A.R., - Saint Trump's Alternate Reality. Within the alternate reality found in Donald Trump's mind, all of his lies are truths. And his lemming-like acolytes buy into every word, because if The Donald says it, it must be true. You know, because he is a Christian Saint, and all.

"I am the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln." --Donald Trump, this week

"Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves, and, under a just God, cannot long retain it."--Abraham Lincoln, letter to H. L. Pierce, April 6, 1859

Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863.

Trump once said that people who came to the US from Nigeria "would never go back to their huts" once they saw America. --Donald Trump, 2017

Trump referred to predominantly Black populated Haiti and African countries, as "s--thole countries." --Donald Trump, January, 2018

In a question-and-answer session at this week's conference of the National Association of Black Journalists, Trump was presented with a brief overview of his racist actions, such as, "You've used 'animal 'and 'rabid' to describe Black district attorneys. You've attacked Black journalists, calling them a loser, saying the questions they asked are 'stupid and racist.' You had dinner with a white supremacist at your Mar-a-Lago resort. So my question, sir, now that you're asking Black supporters to vote for you: Why should Black voters trust you after you have used language like that?" Trump was not amused, became highly defensive, and did not answer the question, instead playing the victim.

During and ever since the 2020 presidential campaign, Trump has consistently said that there was "massive election fraud" perpetrated by the Dems (untrue), and that he had "won the election" (untrue).

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Dan Cooper Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Dan Cooper is an award winning freelance writer/editor living in the Texas Hill Country. He has worked in news and sports journalism and is currently working on several projects, including a memoir and the editing of a California Gold Rush (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Reality; Trump; Trump Apologists; Trump As The Messiah; Trump Attacks Media; Trump Liar; Trump Liar In Chief; Trump Racism; Trump Racist; Trump Strategist; (more...) Trumpism, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Florida Law: Drug Testing Constitutionality

Boehner's Resignation and What it Means for the Country

Republican logic and party platform planks, 2016

Drumpfenleben

Our Apologies to Europeans

Bandwagon Billionaires

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dan Cooper

Become a Fan
(Member since Jun 30, 2011), 2 fans, 58 articles, 182 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Are they an entirely lost cause, or does anyone still try to talk to Trumpers?

Submitted on Monday, Aug 5, 2024 at 2:40:47 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend