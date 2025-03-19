Russian airbase rescues 8,000 Syrians.

By: Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

The Russian air base at Hmeimin, near Latakia, Syria, has rescued over 8,000 Syrian minorities fleeing the recent sectarian massacres.

Kremlin spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, said Russia is shocked by the tragic events in Syria. "The victims were innocent, peaceful civilians. The use of force against civilians is categorically unacceptable. It can in no way be justified," she pointed out. "We are certainly concerned about the developments in Syria and strongly condemn the massacres. Of course, we sympathize with the families of the victims," the diplomat added.

According to testimonies of some of those sheltering at the air base, they have not felt any pressure from the Russian military officials who have welcomed them and have not been forced to leave.

The displaced people, mainly from the Alawite community but also a small number of Christians, are being treated with respect and humanity and are being provided with basic humanitarian supplies. The Russian military provided them with a field kitchen, a medical center, and tents, but the situation remains difficult as the air base is not designed to host such a large number of people.

Residents reported that Russian aircraft carrying humanitarian assistance, such as food, water, blankets, and tents had been provided, and have continued to arrive. A large Russian II-76 transport aircraft landed later at the base carrying medicines, treatments, and food. Russian sources said that Moscow would intensify its flights to the air base, reaching approximately 3-4 aircraft weekly.

The Mayor of Latakia visited the air base calling on the people to return home, but the people were still very afraid.

"We will not return until we ensure the arrest of these criminals, and with international guarantees that they will not return and repeat their crimes against us," said one anonymous resident at the base.

Russian officials have assured the displaced people they can remain under their protection until an international solution has been reached regarding their safety.

On March 10, Russia and the US asked the UN Security Council to meet concerning the violence against civilians in Syria.

On March 14, the UN Security Council condemned the widespread violence perpetrated in Syria's Latakia and Tartus provinces since March 6, including mass killings of civilians among the Alawite community, and called on the interim authorities to protect all Syrians without distinction.

Remnants of the former Assad regime staged an armed insurgency on the coast that is home to minorities such as the Alawite and Christian communities. The security forces responded to the attacks and deaths on their numbers with a brutal crackdown. According to human rights sources, hundreds of armed insurgents and security forces were killed collectively.

The Abu Amsha and Hamsat divisions of the security forces were called in to respond and innocent unarmed civilians were caught in the cross-fire, as well as house-to-house raids that killed and looted civilian homes in the Latakia, Jeblah, Banias, and Tartus countryside on the coast.

Eyewitnesses have confirmed it was the Abu Amsha and Hamzat groups who carried out the sectarian massacres and lootings. Human rights groups have estimated about 1,000 people were killed.

The interim President Ahmad Sharaa has formed a committee to investigate the massacres and has promised to hold those accountable, even those who may be connected to his administration.

