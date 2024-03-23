Russia will be remembered as a pioneer of the multipolar world, daring to challenge the Globalist system

Globalization is an economic process that has created a global system. Some major countries have come to view other countries as enemies, to be threatened with wars. In the global system countries are economic enemies competing in world markets, according to Luiz Carlos Bresser-Pereira.

Currently, the war in Ukraine pits the US against Russia, and the EU and NATO have played follow the leader. However, Germany is in recession, and Russia's economy is growing.

In an effort to understand the situation fully, Steven Sahiounie of MidEastDiscourse interviewed Alexander Markovics, the chief of the Suworow Institute in Vienna, author of books on the European New Right, Transhumanism and Biopolitics, editor of Deutsche Stimme Magazin since 2020, and Editor in Chief of Agora Europa since 2021.

1. Steven Sahiounie (SS): Sweden became a member of NATO. Why did Sweden take that step, and what will be the repercussions from doing so?

Alexander Markovics (AM): The Swedish Army consists of approximately 7,000 soldiers and has 110 Leopard 2 tanks, 319 CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles and 26 Archer self-propelled howitzers. In the last decades, Pacifist Sweden didn't take part in traditional warfare. As we know from the battlefield in Ukraine, where NATO is waging a proxy war against Russia, this force wouldn't last two months in a real war. As most of the West, Swedish politicians believed in the "end of history" and cut their military budgets to death. Basically, Sweden joining NATO in 2024 is the same as joining the Warsaw Pact in 1991 - an act of political insanity. Before Sweden was respected as a neutral country, now it will be a Russian military target - for drones, hypersonic missiles, FAB bombs and more - in case of open confrontation with NATO - and nuclear annihilation, if the madmen in Washington, Brussels and Paris are triumphant in the end.

2. SS: The US, and their western allies, have placed many sanctions on Russia after the Ukrainian conflict began. Have these sanctions had an effect on Russia?

AM: Of course these sanctions had an effect on Russia. They forced Russia to abandon its economic cooperation with the West, and started its realignment with China, Iran, India, and even the People's Republic of Korea. Furthermore, the sanctions strengthened a trend in the Russian economy towards autarky, which always started with economist Sergey Glaziev. Obviously, Russia isn't a "gas station with a government" as the West thought, but nowadays Russia is the strongest economy in Europe, whereas the former economic powerhouse Germany is in a recession. The sanctions only proved, that Europe was more dependent on Russia than vice versa. Basically, the sanctions led to a strengthening of the Eurasian Economic Union and the unfolding Multipolar World as such, whereas unipolarity and G7 are since then in a steady decline. Now the West is committing suicide not only in cultural terms via 'wokeness' and LGBT propaganda, but also in economic terms with its anti-Russian sanctions. It's my hope that the backfiring of these sanctions will lead the peoples of the West finally to rise up in revolution against their Globalist puppet masters who are controlling their countries for the sake of the Western war effort.

3. SS: There was an election in Russia. How do you see the election, and the issues being faced in the election?

AM: As we know now, Vladimir Putin has won the election. The Western secret services did everything in their power to stop him from doing that. They organized scams in order to force ordinary people into sabotaging the elections, and even made Ukraine organize suicidal military raids into the territory of Belgorod region. Nevertheless, more than 70% of the Russians participated in the elections (the highest turnout since 1991) the West wanted them to boycott as "farce", and more than 80% of the Russians voted for the acting president Putin. Western schemes in Russia have failed miserably.

4. SS: The Russian conflict in Ukraine is dangerous for both countries. The US is fighting Russia on Ukrainian soil in a proxy-war, while it is Russians and Ukrainians dying, not Americans. How do you think the history books will record this period in history, and what will they have to say about Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine?

AM: I think history books will remember the 24th of February 2022 as a watershed in history; the very moment when unipolarity started to end and multipolarity was forged by fire and sword. Russia will go down into the annals of history as avant-garde of the multipolar world who dared to challenge the Globalist system at the height of its power. Whereas, President Putin will be remembered as the liberator of his own people, and Ukraine; Wolodymir Zelensky and the Western elites forcing him to lead this suicidal war against Russia will be seen as the dangerous villains and madmen they are. At the moment, we only know for sure that Zelensky will not be the president of Ukraine for long. But, how he'll leave the stage of Postmodern democracy simulation - either assassinated by his Neo-Fascist allies, his Western puppet masters, suicide, or overthrown by his own people and incarcerated in a Russian prison - that's still open for debate. However, all the people who made this awakening of Russia possible, and were murdered for their fight for multipolarity - Daria Dugina, Waldlen Tatarsky and many more - will be remembered as heroes.

5. SS: President Donald Trump has vowed to stop the conflict in Ukraine if he is elected in November. In your view, will Trump be able to stop the flow of weapons to Ukraine?

AM: That really depends on Trump. Will he be successful in draining the Globalist swamp in Washington, and fighting the military industrial complex? Can he defeat the Cathedral of Globalist academia, press and media? I only wish all real American patriots the best, that they together with Donald Trump will be triumphant over the Globalist elites hijacking their country. Trump has disappointed them once - maybe twice is the charm?

Steven Sahiounie is a two-time award-winning journalist