Russia remains on Syria's coast amid a new relationship with Damascus

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Moscow's first major resupply convoy since the August agreement reveals how Damascus and Moscow are redefining a relationship once built around war

Russia has returned to Syria's Mediterranean coast with a significant naval and logistical operation, sending a four-vessel convoy to Tartous in the first major resupply mission reported since Moscow and Damascus reached a new agreement on the future of Russia's military presence in Syria.

The movement is more than a routine logistical operation. It offers an early glimpse into how a relationship once defined by Russia's military backing of Bashar al-Assad is being reconstructed under Syria's new political order.

The convoy reached Tartous on September 7, according to vessel movements tracked by Reuters and maritime intelligence company SynMax. It included the Russian Ro-Ro cargo ship Sparta, the naval replenishment vessel Akademik Pashin, the tanker General Skobelev, and the Udaloy-class destroyer Admiral Levchenko. Satellite imagery verified by Reuters showed Sparta and Akademik Pashin docked at Tartous, while General Skobelev remained offshore. A surveillance balloon was also observed over the port during the unloading operation.

According to a Syrian military source and a Russian-Syrian businessman familiar with the operation, Sparta unloaded supplies that included ammunition intended for Hmeimim and Tartous.

It arrived less than a month after Syria and Russia concluded a memorandum of understanding that fundamentally changed the framework governing Moscow's military presence on Syrian territory.

From Russian Bases to Joint Training Centers

On August 9, Damascus announced that it had reached an agreement with Moscow after approximately 18 months of negotiations over the future of Russia's facilities on the Syrian coast.

Under the memorandum, Syria would assume management of facilities designated for civilian use, including Hmeimim Airport and the fourth commercial berth at Tartous Port. At the same time, Russian military facilities would be transformed into joint training and qualification centers under a new arrangement designed to accommodate the interests of both countries.

Syria assumes greater responsibility for civilian infrastructure and sovereignty-related functions, while Russia retains a military presence under a revised legal and operational framework.

Hmeimim served as Moscow's principal air base in Syria, while Tartous provided Russia with its only naval repair and replenishment facility in the Mediterranean. Together, the two locations enabled Moscow to sustain operations and project influence across the Mediterranean, Middle East and Africa.

The new arrangement therefore appears designed to preserve Russia's strategic interests while giving Damascus a significantly greater role in managing its territory.

A Different Syria-Russia Relationship

The negotiations lasted approximately 18 months. Rather than allowing the relationship to collapse completely, the two sides ultimately negotiated a compromise that appears to recognize the interests of both governments.

For Syria, the agreement provides a pathway toward restoring greater state control over civilian infrastructure along the coast. For Russia, it preserves access to strategically valuable military facilities and allows Moscow to retain a presence in the eastern Mediterranean. The September convoy is therefore an early test of whether this compromise can function in practice.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).