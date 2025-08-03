Roundup on day 666 of the holocaust

Life in Palestine is not easy on day 666 of the holocaust is not easy but it is not easy outside of Palestine either. After all it is a small world and everyone is either supportive of genocide (directly or indirectly by staying quiet) OR one resists. This is the moral issue of our time and no one can say later that they did not know.

Israel destroys seed propagation facility in Hebron. The Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability at Bethlehem University ( palestinenature.org) condemns this egregious act. It is especially irritating for us as we also have a seedbank and consider the UAWC our main partner and the main seedbank for domestic plants guarding genetic diversity of food crops.

Stay Humane and ACT to keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

