Roundup on day 666 of the holocaust

Life in Palestine is not easy on day 666 of the holocaust is not easy but it is not easy outside of Palestine either. After all it is a small world and everyone is either supportive of genocide (directly or indirectly by staying quiet) OR one resists. This is the moral issue of our time and no one can say later that they did not know.
- Bisan on life in Gaza;
- Tony Karon, Jewish and Editorial Lead for AJ+, on how this IS a Holocaust!;
- Former Green Beret says Israeli soldiers shoot starving children;
- U.S. Army veteran gives first-hand account of suffering, starvation in Gaza;
- Kill everything you see;
- Washington Post: 60,000 Gazans have been killed. 18,500 were childre;
- These are their names;
- Break the selective silence on the Gaza genocide;
Israel destroys seed propagation facility in Hebron. The Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability at Bethlehem University ( palestinenature.org) condemns this egregious act. It is especially irritating for us as we also have a seedbank and consider the UAWC our main partner and the main seedbank for domestic plants guarding genetic diversity of food crops.
- The murder of Awdah Hathaleen: you can act;
- But the world outrage continues to grow and governments must lisen, even some Israel citizens are waking up;
- Rashid Khalidi open letter to (capitulating) Columbia University;
- Good analysis on the political movement to liquidate the Palestinian cause;
- Long but important analysis debunking Israeli propaganda;
- Jeffrey Sachs again;
- BuildPalestine updated website;
- Psychologists for Justice in Palestine;
- The story of two European activists who died for Palestine;
- Kateri Peace Conference this month. Join;
Stay Humane and ACT to keep hope alive
Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French