Roundup on day 659 of the holocaust

Global Fast for Gaza Today. I urge all of you to share information, speakout, act in any way (even small ways help) as our people are dying daily in this Isreali/US/Western extermination campaign driven by greed and racism. Do not look away. All actions can help. Silence is not an option.Share/act please

Latest on the lack of food by civilians.

Doctors Against Genocide on what is happening.

After a strike on a house.

This disabled man lost his wife, who was his caretaker, and his child. Look at the levels of suffering these people endure.

From the Warsaw Ghetto to Gaza, Starvation as a Weapon of War

While starving Gaza and its 80% refugee population, Israel is expanding its war on Palestinian refugees-- and on their very 'refugee-ness'-- in the West Bank.

How one Israeli company controls - and cuts off - Palestinians' access to water in the West Bank.

Israel committing 'worst crime of the 21st century' in Gaza.

Moving message from Ziad in Gaza (french but you can see english google translate)

Freedom flotilla ship Handala was intercepted by the apartheid regimeforces (thugs) as it tried to deliver aid to starving Gaza Strip.

Columbia University attack on freedom: suspending about 80 students and they just made a "deal" to pay $221 million to the Trump regime that ensures further suppression

At the People's Inquiry into Campus Free Speech on Palestine

Who is behind the ban on Palestine Action in the UK? Excerpt: The British government's attempt to ban Palestine Action is fronted by Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary. As has been widely noted, she is a serial recipient of Zionist lobby largesse, being in receipt of over Ãƒ‚ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ?300,000 from Zionist connected individuals and groups in the last three years alone. She admits to taking Ãƒ‚ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ?210,000 from Gary Lubner, the South African Zionist whose family firm profited from the Apartheid regime there, and was involved in sanctions busting. She also received over Ãƒ‚ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ?100,000 from Labour Together, a vehicle for arch Zionist influencer Trevor Chinn, who has extraordinary access to the Labour government.

U.S. Nonprofits Funnel Millions to Israeli Army Volunteers.

Prof. Mearsheimer makes sense.

Stay Humane and keep hope alive,

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

