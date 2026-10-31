RoundTable 56 Resolving JFK’s Dallas execution by the numbers - through a séance with the Nine

TrineDay’s Valediction RoundTable, a monthly series inspired by Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould’s Valediction Memoir Series that explores the Fitzgerald legacy, JFK’s vision for peace, Henry George’s Economics of Peace, and the peace movement of Afghan leader Bhadshah Khan—now on the Valediction Vision YouTube channel

Our RoundTables have taken us from the high strangeness surrounding the JFK assassination to the mathematical magic of John Dee, the recurring November 22 mystery, and the historical threads connecting the Knights Templar, the Fitzgerald legacy, and Dealey Plaza. Following these connections led us further back in time, into the ancient Egyptian mysteries of Isis and Osiris, the legend of Scota, and the concept of the Egregore—a collective thought-form that can take on a life of its own when sustained by shared symbols, beliefs, and emotions.

At RoundTable 55, we explored how the Egregore might provide a way to understand the many dimensions of the Fitzgerald mystery—and how the collective consciousness of Americans became intertwined with JFK and his vision for world peace. For generations, that vision has endured in the minds and hearts of people who believe another future was possible. But what if the bond between JFK and the American people was deliberately transformed through his assassination into a mechanism of deception and control? Once you begin examining the events surrounding November 22, 1963, the questions become impossible to ignore.

Now we turn to the Nine: nine American aristocrats and intelligence operatives who, according to the story we will examine, gathered for a séance in 1953 to channel the voices of nine ancient Egyptian gods—with the ambition of changing the world. What connects this extraordinary gathering to the events in Dallas ten years later? Can the numbers, symbols, and historical patterns help us understand the deeper meaning of JFK’s assassination—and the forces that continue to shape our collective future?

Join us as we investigate the mystery of the Nine, the power of the Egregore, and the unresolved questions surrounding November 22, 1963.

RSVP for the free ZOOM event Nov 11, 2026, 3:00– 4:30 pm EST HERE



We'll investigate the mystery of the Nine, the power of the Egregore, and the unresolved questions surrounding Nov 22, 1963

(Image by Trineday Kris Millegan) Details DMCA



Kris Millegan, TrineDay Publisher, host Adam Finnegan, moderator

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould – co-authors of VALEDICTION: Three Nights of Desmond and VALEDICTION: Resurrection and source for the RoundTable Series

Alanna Hartzok- Earth Rights expert, Hot Tips host about Georgist wins and author of The Earth Belongs to Everyone (It can be read HERE)