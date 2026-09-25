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Positive News    H5'ed 9/25/26  

RoundTable 55: The Egregore and the JFK Narrative -- When History Takes on a Life of Its Own

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Paul Fitzgerald Elizabeth Gould
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TrineDay's Valediction RoundTable, a monthly series inspired by Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould's Valediction MemoirSeries that explores the Fitzgerald legacy, JFK's vision for peace, Henry George's Economics of Peace, and the peace movement of Afghan leader Bhadshah Khan-- now on the Valediction Vision YouTube channel

The Egregore and the JFK Narrative -- When History Takes on a Life of Its Own
The Egregore and the JFK Narrative -- When History Takes on a Life of Its Own
(Image by Trine Day Books Kris Milligan)   Details   DMCA

Over the past four years, our RoundTables have taken us from the high strangeness surrounding the JFK assassination, through the ritual magic of Giordano Bruno and the mathematical and occult world of John Dee, to the recurring November 22 connections linking the Knights Templar, the Fitzgerald legacy, and Dealey Plaza. At every turn, another piece of the puzzle seemed to emerge, suggesting that beneath the visible conflicts of history there may be deeper forces shaping the stories we inherit and the beliefs we collectively create. Our journey into Ancient Egypt has now led us to the concept of the egregore-- a collective thought-form that emerges when human beings invest shared symbols, beliefs, and emotions with enough attention and energy that the creation can seem to take on a life of its own. Could the JFK narrative itself have become such an entity, continually sustained by generations of collective attention?

As we followed the November 22 mystery from the Templars to the Fitzgeralds and JFK, we were led backward into the ancient Egyptian mysteries of Isis and Osiris, and then further into the story of Scota, the legendary Egyptian princess whose journey ultimately connects Egypt, Ireland, and the Fitzgerald story. What does this ancient thread have to do with the growing egregore surrounding JFK and, more importantly, what happens when we consciously redirect that collective energy toward peace, economic justice, and the resurrection of JFK's vision?Join us as we explore whether the greatest force shaping our future may ultimately be the collective consciousness we choose to create.

Matt Vaughn, author of My Cosmic Trigger: High Strangeness in Theory & Practice will join with us for this provocative discussion

RSVP for the free ZOOM event Oct 7, 2026, 3:00- 4:30 pm EST HERE

Kris Millegan, TrineDay Publisher, host Adam Finnegan, moderator Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould co-authors of VALEDICTION: Three Nights of Desmond and VALEDICTION: Resurrection and source for the RoundTable Series Alanna Hartzok- Earth Rights expert, Hot Tips host about Georgist wins and author of The Earth Belongs to Everyone (It can be read HERE)

REVIEW

--Read Understanding the Occult: What is an Egregore? HERE

How Paul and Liz discovered JFK s Warrior of Peace Mission: THE CASE OF JFK AND THE FITZGERALDS can be read HERE

--Watch the DALLAS JFK CONFERENCE SPEECH Presented by Paul Fitzgerald on November 20, 2025 HERE. Read the speech HERE

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Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould are the authors of Invisible History: Afghanistan's Untold Story and Crossing Zero The AfPak War at the Turning Point of American Empire and The Voice,a novel. Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould, a husband (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Assassination; Grief; History Ancient; History and Religion, Add Tags

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