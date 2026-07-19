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Positive News    H4'ed 7/19/26  

RoundTable 53 "JFK left the tools to shift from war to peace. Economic Justice comes first. Here's how."

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Paul Fitzgerald Elizabeth Gould
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TrineDay's Valediction RoundTable, a monthly series inspired by Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould Valediction Memoir Series that explores the Fitzgerald legacy, JFK's vision for peace, Henry George's Economics of Peace, and the peace movement of Afghan leader Bhadshah Khan-- now on the Valediction Vision YouTube channel

RoundTable 53 "JFK left the tools to shift from war to peace. Economic Justice comes first. Here's how."

For generations, the dominant economic model has promised prosperity while leaving societies divided, industries hollowed out, and wealth concentrated in fewer hands. This flawed economic thinking was the predictable result of an economic system built on extraction rather than production. As one former MBA graduate recently reflected, an entire generation of business leaders was taught that shareholder value alone defined success, without ever questioning where that value came from or who ultimately paid the price.

This RoundTable continues our exploration of Henry George's Economics of Peace by promoting that genuine prosperity cannot exist without economic justice. If empire has long depended on systems that extract wealth from the many for the benefit of the few, what would an economy rooted in stewardship, production, and the common good look like? Join us as we examine the hidden assumptions behind modern economics and explore alternatives that place people before profit.

Joining with us are Eric Daniel Buesing, author of The Hidden Hand: Wealth, Power, and Control from Pharaohs to Corporations, and Dr. Mary Roland, Georgist scholar, lecturer, and contributor of the foreword to The Hidden Hand, whose work explores land value taxation from an institutional-capitalist perspective.

-RSVP for this FREE ZOOM event on July 22, 2026 3:00- 4:30 pm EST HERE

'The Valediction is a real-life thriller about the JKF Fitzgerald Legacy - a mix of mystery, mysticism, and geopolitics - that shines a bright light on the darkest and most tragic secrets about America
'The Valediction is a real-life thriller about the JKF Fitzgerald Legacy - a mix of mystery, mysticism, and geopolitics - that shines a bright light on the darkest and most tragic secrets about America
(Image by Trine Day Books Kris Milligan)   Details   DMCA

Kris Millegan, TrineDay Publisher, host Adam Finnegan, moderator

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Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould are the authors of Invisible History: Afghanistan's Untold Story and Crossing Zero The AfPak War at the Turning Point of American Empire and The Voice,a novel. Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould, a husband (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Economic Crisis; Economic Human Rights; Economic Models; Peace; Peace Advocacy Activism; Peace Understanding, Add Tags

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